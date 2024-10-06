Riverview Station artists aspire to rise like a phoenix after Tropical Storm Helene

ASHEVILLE - Decades of artists’ hard work, vision and gumption washed away with the French Broad River in Tropical Storm Helene when floodwaters steadily crept up the old brick walls to breach the second floor of the historic Riverview Station in the River Arts District.

Kimberly Hundertmark said Vitrum Collective’s glass artists have been a studio tenant for nearly five years.

“There was not a thought in the world that the water would get up to the second floor, and we had no notice,” Hundertmark said.

She said artists were inside Riverview Station on the morning of Sept. 26 preparing for the tropical storm’s arrival on Sept. 27, though heavy rainfall had been ongoing.

They closed windows, removed some valuable and breakable items, and first-floor studio tenants moved artworks to the second floor, confident it would be distant from floodwaters.

Hundertmark said word spread that everyone in the building needed to leave as the French Broad River had breached its bank and was creeping toward Lyman Street.

On Oct. 4, artists and volunteers returned to see the wreckage and to begin removing trash and searching for salvageable items.

Flood lines mark the outside of the building as a reminder of the French Broad River's historic rise to over 24 feet.

“We had no idea. We never thought it would get to the second floor, so we drove off,” she said. “We woke up the next day thinking, ‘Oh, it’s not so bad’ then the actual wind hit, and it was bad.”

Riverview Station, a former tannery constructed in 1902, maintained its structural shape ― unlike many surrounding buildings ― but had lost the priceless memories, connections, and artworks within.

Tropical Storm Helene’s impact will continue to ripple through RAD for a long time to come and reshape the local arts community. Yet, artists wade through the muck and mire, determined to pick up the pieces of their lives and businesses, they are steadfast that it’s not the end of Asheville’s vibrant creative community.

The will to rise again

Helaine Greene, co-owner of Riverview Station, said for 20 years she operated a candle store in the building before becoming the proprietor in 1996, partnering with her sister Trudy Gold. Her daughter Jenny Rawlings is the manager.

Greene said it was a shell of a building before it developed into an artist collective with 60 studios and more than 200 artists.

Sarah Wells-Rolland and her husband, George, are the owners of The Village Potters Clay Center, a pottery-making educational facility with resident artist studios, workshops and gallery space. Located on the first floor of Riverview Station, Village Potters has been a tenant since 2011.

She said that most artists had everything from artwork to equipment at Riverview Station and lost it all to the flood, specifically the first-floor tenants that were filled with floodwaters.

Wells-Rolland said she doesn’t know where but that the nonprofit studio, The Village Potters Clay Center, will rebuild. She expects it will take six months to a year to recover and refurbish equipment and find a new location.

“We say we’re going to be like the phoenix and rise again,” Wells-Rolland said.

Losing livelihoods

Hundertmark, who’s also the executive director of the River Arts District Artists Foundation, said the nonprofit’s leadership team is evaluating artists’ immediate needs.

Wells-Rolland said artists often have several streams of income but the loss of their equipment they are no longer able to produce.

“Our community, we know we’re going to find another way so we can keep this dream alive,” she said. “I have this unbelievable amount of confidence in this community of people because down here these artists are entrepreneurs.”

Cathy Nichols, a mixed media painter and owner of Cathy Nichols Art, rented a studio on the second floor of Riverview Station, which she said had eight- to 12-inches of water inside.

Nichols said she took customers’ orders home ahead of the storm and has pieces displayed in downtown galleries but much of her equipment and collection was at Riverview Station. She said her digital art collection that she used to make prints and art files from the past five years was lost in the flood.

“There’s no price to put on that,” Nichols said. “Thousands or more because that’s my whole life that I could use those, but I’ll create and keep going.”

Rebuilding RAD

Wells-Rolland said artists organically developed the district by renting spaces in the once-industrial-driven area to become their studios, which motivated the development of the River Arts District and greenway.

Greene said she doesn’t know what will become of Riverview Station but plans to regroup and consider what can be done though it will be a long reconstruction.

“I’ve had people here for over 10 years. They’ve put their heart and soul into here and they’ve lost a lot of equipment and other stuff, and they need help,” Greene said.

Hundertmark said RAD artists earn their income from several avenues, including foot traffic from tourists and locals. She said the River Arts District is a major draw for visitors where they can find emerging creatives and established local, national and internationally renowned artists.

Hundertmark said though some artists have voiced ideas to move away, many are still shell-shocked and may reevaluate the situation in the coming weeks.

“You’re not just drawn to the River Arts District as an artist but to Western North Carolina,” she said. “You’re drawn to the beauty that is the mountains. You’re drawn to the beauty that is the city. You’re drawn to the creative energy that is Asheville.”

She said the sentiment stands for artists of all disciplines – visual, performing, literary and culinary.

Hundertmark said the face of the district will change but that it’s the people who make the magic, not the buildings.

“There’s something very special about Asheville and the creative class feels that and responds to that and it pulls people in and will continue to,” Hundertmark said. “We’ll rebuild. We don’t know what that’s going to look like yet. … and we have to figure out how to do it in a sustainable and thoughtful way considering what the potential new implications are whether it’s climate change or how the river’s changed.”

Wells-Rolland said she doesn’t know where RAD artists will go if they're unable to return to Riverview Station and the area but she’s confident the tight-knit community will be revived.

Nichols said she doesn’t know if Riverview Station’s revival is possible but hopes that artists will band together and find each other again somewhere.

“One of the important things is that we keep this area for the artists ― that this doesn’t become hotels and apartment buildings,” Hundertmark said.

Stories you may have missed:

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. She is a graduate of Michigan State University and covered the arts, entertainment and hospitality in Louisiana for several years. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Instagram @PrincessOfPage.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Riverview Station artists aspire to rise like a phoenix after Tropical Storm Helene