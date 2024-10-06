After Helene, the land has changed, but the Pensacola community remains the same

YANCEY COUNTY – As Tropical Storm Helene ripped through Western North Carolina Sept. 27, torrents of water, rocks, mud and debris tore through small, isolated communities, forever altering the landscape.

In Yancey County, north of Asheville, creeks and streams that once trickled down surrounding mountains, became raging rivers. In some areas, it looks like the sides of mountains could no longer hold on. They dropped to the ground, burying everything below.

In one single day, homes, businesses and families were destroyed.

Washed away

Pensacola, south of Burnsville in Yancey County, was hit particularly hard.

On Sept. 27, as Helene pounded the small, tight-knit community located near the base of Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, the Cane River, which snakes through the valley along Highway 197, turned into a wall of water. All the roads leading in and out were washed away.

At least three people in Pensacola were killed as a result of Helene, residents told the Citizen Times. As of Oct 4., the death toll reached 115 in North Carolina and is expected rise as search efforts continue.

When Helene came through, Kaye Harris and her husband parked their truck atop a hill and watched as Cattail Creek rose above the roofline of the Methodist church across the road. Soon, water and mud rushed through their home.

“It cut the bank further up the road and came roaring down,” Harris said. “Half the pavement was in our yard.”

A week later, Harris and her husband, Nolan, were in their living room salvaging all the personal belongings they could. It took them three days to shovel out most of the mud, which was over knee high in some places. Elsewhere in the house, portions of the floor had caved in.

Other Pensacola residents were luckier – flood waters pushed trees, rocks and cars together to form makeshift dams around their homes.

Before the storm, William Pagan parked two cars on one end of his mobile home as a barrier. They caught large trees and other debris that flowed in. At one point during the surge, a tree started to move. He begged it to stay. His home was largely spared.

“The way it all dammed itself naturally, I can’t believe it," Pagan told the Citizen Times Oct. 4. "The houses that made it are only because of the way things landed.”

His neighbors, Mack and Lucille Thomason, had similar luck – the water raged just underneath their home. Before the water rose too high, the Thomasons evacuated to the Pensacola Volunteer Fire Department a quarter mile away, Mack told the Citizen Times Oct. 4. The couple, who have been married for 55 years, slept in their Ford truck for two nights before they returned home.

Mack snored, Lucille said.

‘When you think you got life figured out, that’s when it screws you’

In Helene’s wake, Pensacola’s volunteer fire department became the hub for emergency response in the community. Like other rural communities in the area, it’s the gathering point for first responders, rescue personnel, family and friends providing not only physical aid but also emotional support.

Bradley Boone, the department’s assistant chief, is helping coordinate the recovery effort.

He told the Citizen Times Oct. 4 that in other parts of Yancey County, churches have been able to step in and distribute water and food and other essential items.

“But all our churches were destroyed,” Boone said. “So, we’re running rescue here and also running relief here.”

Next door to his office, a large truck bay was filled with water, food and other essential items, much of it hauled in by community members from the county’s less devastated areas. For days, Pensacola residents have been coming by and grabbing what they need, while relief workers load up on supplies, distributing them to residents who can’t make it to the fire department, either because the roads are washed out, or they’re elderly.

That afternoon, Boone’s parents, David and Elaine Boone, showed up at the fire department. David had just used his tractor to help his neighbor unload bales of hay.

Elaine spoke with friends and David collected mail from the postman who happened to be driving by in his Jeep.

David told the Citizen Times that he wasn’t surprised he and his family were living through a natural disaster.

“When you think you got life figured out, that’s when it screws you,” David said.

David said when Bradley was young, he was always pretending to be a policeman or a preacher.

By the time Helene hit, Bradley was working with a local sheriff’s department as a school resource officer. He was also the pastor of Concord Baptist Church in Pensacola, taking over the congregation in 1998 when it only had eight members, including his parents. It’s now one of the largest churches in the county, David said.

Helene largely spared the building, but the bridge leading to it washed out.

Like many residents, Bradley said even though Helene wrecked the land, it didn’t destroy the community.

“A lot of times in other places, disasters spread people apart,” Bradley said. “In this area, disasters bring people together.”

A few miles away from the fire station, residents were running heavy machinery, rebuilding roads that landslides had, a week earlier, transformed into creek beds. They looked like they had been there forever.

One resident operated an excavator in the middle of the Cane River, pulling rocks, boulders and mud from the bottom to shore up a bank. Helicopters circled above, while all-terrain vehicles packed with supplies poured into Pensacola across washed out roads and bridges.

'All that's gone'

At the fire station, Elaine saw her former pastor’s son and broke down in tears. She latched on to her husband David.

For years, the Boone Family had been members of Laurel Branch Baptist Church, just around the corner from the fire department.

During Helene, flood waters pushed an RV across the road into the church. The RV had been parked across the road at B.B. Wilson’s Grocery, which was destroyed.

“I grew up two driveways down from here and B.B. Wilson’s store was always a hangout for us when I was young,” Bradley said. “You’d walk up there and get the evening news from old men sitting around on the porch. That was Pensacola and all that’s gone.”

At the church, a large portion of the fellowship hall, named after its former pastor Ray Strickland, had been torn off. A week later, a clock hung high on a wall, running two minutes fast.

Inside the church, mud caked the floor, and a piano was overturned. A pew was on top of it.

Six miles away on Toodies Creek Road, Ray Strickland’s home was destroyed. A landslide tore through it, killing his wife Susan and leaving Ray seriously injured and stuck on the mountain with his neighbors.

Their son, Aaron Strickland, who lives on the other side of Burnsville, didn’t find out what happened to his parents until two days later, he said.

As the storm hit Sept. 27, Aaron’s home began to flood, trapping him and his girlfriend inside for most of the day, he told the Citizen Times Oct. 4. They finally made it to an emergency shelter at a fire station and started helping people coming in, feeding them and attending to any medical needs.

At first, Aaron said he wasn’t too concerned that he hadn’t heard from his parents – he knew cell service was out across the region. But by Saturday night, he had a weird feeling. So, the next morning, he drove into Pensacola as far as he could, getting to the bottom of Ferguson Hill, about five miles from his parent’s home, he said. There he ran into some family friends who told him about his mother and father.

He knew he had to get to Ray.

With help from a friend, Aaron devised a plan to hike down to his parents’ home from Mountain Air, a nearby country club.

As a child, he would hike to the country club's airport runway and have picnics.

But running down the mountain after Helene, the topography was totally altered by landslides.

“We got to this one place where there’s a creek that’s normally 4 feet wide and only a couple inches deep,” he said. “Now, it’s 15 feet deep.”

The closer he got to his parents' home, the faster his heart started beating, he said. He didn’t know what he was going find.

Finally, making it to the top of Toodies Creek Road, he started processing the scene.

“I looked down to where my parents’ house was, and it’s gone,” he said. “Not pieces of it here and there – I mean, it’s gone.”

Aaron knew his father was with the neighbors, so he cut a path to their home, jumping over a creek, he said, and climbing through downed trees as fast as he could.

Breaking through the limbs, he saw his dad standing there, with his back to him.

“He turned around and saw me, so immediately I knew he was OK,” Aaron said.

They both cried.

But Ray refused to leave his two elderly neighbors behind, Aaron said.

Knowing they were all safe and had enough supplies for a few days, Aaron and his friend continued to hike down the mountain, devising another plan to rescue Aaron’s father and his neighbors from the mountain in the coming days.

Safety

Susan Strickland started wearing clown makeup to have an excuse for her silly behavior and all her “corny little jokes,” her son Aaron told the Citizen Times Oct. 4.

Susan not only worked as a clown, but she was also an artist and sold advertising at the local radio station, Aaron said. She was also the type of person who could back her car into someone’s fence, get yelled at, and then foster a years-long relationship with the person whose property she damaged.

“Everyone saw the same smile and compassion, and it was genuine – it wasn’t fake,” Aaron said. “It wasn’t just putting on a show. It was who she was, and that’s who she wanted to be to everyone.”

Her husband Ray, who Aaron described as calm, supportive and generous, was a good complement.

Both Ray and Susan, in their own very different ways, made people feel safe.

On Oct. 1, Aaron and his friends finally got his father out of Pensacola. Ray’s two elderly neighbors were airlifted out by the National Guard. Ray and his other neighbors were evacuated by ATV, Aaron said. He's now with his daughter, Aaron’s sister Ginnie, recovering.

The Pensacola community is healing, too. Residents are rebuilding what they can, together. But most have accepted that what Helene has wrought won’t be forgotten.

The “rope hole” where Aaron swam as a child is wiped out. The store where he bought candy and sodas is gone, too. His childhood home is destroyed.

“There’s so many little landmarks and things that are different now, and that’ll be a reminder, I think, for quite a while,” he said.

But amid loss, most in Pensacola are confident the community – brought closer together through this disaster – will remain unchanged.

Jacob Biba is the county watchdog reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Reach him at jbiba@citizentimes.com.

