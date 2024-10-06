Woodfin after Helene: amid 'acts of kindness,' town unites; whitewater attraction update

The town of Woodfin has begun the long process of assessing the damage left by Tropical Storm Helene. Despite the devastation, town leaders said that seeing the community come together has been a "silver lining" as they figure out how to move forward.

Town Manager Shannon Tuch and Mayor Jim McAlister said that staff have been working around the clock to restore services to the small town north of Asheville. McAlister also said that one person died as a result of the storm — a woman who was crushed by a falling tree. Police retrieved her body and notified the family, he said.

Among the more pressing matters is the catastrophic failure of three water treatment facilities. Once breaks are repaired, the town can resume normal water services, Tuch said at the Oct. 3 Buncombe County 4 p.m. briefing.

Tuch said the town is "cautiously optimistic" about the timeline for the Woodfin Water District to get up and running and for water to return. In fact, a "small part" of town has already seen water service return.

"It's very promising. It's very encouraging. So, it makes everybody just feel a little bit better. Even if it is sort of spotty in the beginning," Tuch told the Citizen Times.

As for other areas, the storm had "leveled" the town's Silver Line Park, which was part of the ongoing Woodfin Greenway and Blueway parks and recreation project, McAlister told the Citizen Times. The park had been completed in 2022. However, the storm also posed serious dangers to another ongoing project — one that is directly in the river.

Earlier in the week, McAlister had spoken at the Sept. 30 Buncombe County briefing, indicating that the first part of the town's Taylor's Wave project — an estimated $35 million project that would've built the largest and freestanding recreational whitewater wave in North Carolina — "may be gone."

However, once the waters receded, the cofferdam, the first element added in the project, is seemingly intact, Tuch said. The town is "cautiously optimistic" that the project may be able to go forward.

"We're speculating that because the water level was so high, so much of the debris just basically flowed over the top of it," Tuch said.

If completed, the project is expected to draw thousands, as WNC remains a region with a strong outdoor recreation and paddling community, which includes Olympian Evy Leibfarth .

Though covered in plastics and mud, the wetlands may point to one of many possible solutions and could serve as a possible "lesson learned," as installing more wetlands along the French Broad could help with climate resilience, he said.

The town is passing out supplies, water and food at New Bridge Baptist Church and Victory Baptist Church at 3 p.m. daily. McAlister said the process has given him hope.

"My heart is just exploding with joy at the acts of kindness," McAlister said of the Woodfin community coming together.

Tuch said that during the crisis, some town employees have "slept at Town Hall" and described those who have mobilized and worked during the crisis "wonderful."

"I love Woodfin and I'm just so happy to be here with all of them trying to get past this," Tuch said.

