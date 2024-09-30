'All offenders are safe': NCDAC issues information on state prisons following Helene

In response to the destruction left by Tropical Storm Helene , the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction has released information on steps taken to ensure the security of correctional facilities and safety of inmates.

Toward the beginning of the NCDAC news release, the statement confirmed that all offenders are safe and asked that people not call prison facilities so telephone lines stay clear for emergencies. Though several facilities are operating on generator power, the statement also said that none have been flooded.

Calls left with individual prisons went unanswered.

In regards to communications to offenders at Western N.C. facilities, the NCDAC warned that, with massive damage to non-emergency communications in the area, it may be difficult or impossible to reach people incarcerated in state prisons for several days at least. Visitation at state prison facilities is suspended until further notice.

Prison evacuations

The NCDAC's first news release addressed the possibility of evacuations.

"NCDAC is prepared to evacuate facilities should that become necessary and move incarcerated persons to unaffected facilities," the statement said. "In the event of an institution evacuation, announcements will be made upon completion. Locations of incarcerated persons will appear on the NCDAC Offender Public Information application approximately 24 hours after relocation. Evacuated populations will return to their original facilities when it is safe to do so."

On Sept. 30, another news release said that the Western Correctional Center for Women in Swannanoa and the Black Mountain Substance Abuse Treatment Center for Women in Black Mountain were evacuated, a total of about 400 offenders.

The 360 minimum-custody offenders at WCCW were moved to either Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton or North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. The 45 offenders receiving in-patient alcohol and drug treatment at the Black Mountain treatment center were moved to the North Piedmont Confinement in Response to Violation facility in Lexington.

As of Sept. 30, food and water inventories had been evaluated at every state facility, with additional supplies delivered to affected facilities. The release specifically mentioned a large shipment of water delivered to Avery-Mitchell and Mountain View correctional institutions on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 29, and water service restored to Marion and Foothills correctional institutions.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

