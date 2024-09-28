Town of Marshall to enforce overgrown vacant lots, junk removal in downtown area

MARSHALL - Sometimes, one person's junk can by extension be seen as other people's junk, especially in a downtown where you have as many visitors as Marshall.

The town of Marshall is taking additional steps to clean up its downtown area , including potentially enforcing trash cleanup on downtown properties in response to letters written to town board members.

Marshall Town Board member Aileen Payne brought the item to the board in its Sept. 16 meeting.

"Marshall has some ordinances on junk and vacant lots that we've drug out, and I suggested that we put the names on the list and send them a letter, reminding them that we do have ordinances that involves trash, overgrown lots and give them a chance to get it cleaned up, or come up next month with a fee," Payne said.

According to Town Administrator Forrest Gilliam, the ordinance relating to junk and vacant lots was last updated in 1996.

Gilliam said the 1996 ordinance mandates a $50 fee per day.

"I suggested we started first to get downtown, and the streets cleaned up," Payne said. "We are the county seat here with the courthouse. I suggest we get it cleaned up, and branch out gradually to the vacant lots that aren't mowed, and businesses - and that includes Back Street - to get the town cleaned up.

"Like I said, the courthouse is here. We've put this off for so long and just talked about it. The sore spots right now, with the people coming into town. And we've had a lot of people call and ask why we don't clean up downtown Marshall, since we have the courthouse here and we get more tourists coming in. So that's what it's about."

The first step, according to Payne, would be to send a letter to pertinent residents.

"We'd send them a letter saying, 'Your property is on the list to be cleaned up, junk removed, and there's a fee,'" Payne said, adding that Woodfin's fee is $300.

"But we don't want it to come to that. We want people to clean up their place.

Board member Billie Jean Haynie said while she felt it would be a time-consuming task, she also felt it would be a worthwhile endeavor for the town.

Additionally, board member Christiaan Ramsey questioned whether there would potentially be some subjectivity to whether a property is deemed "overgrown" or not.

"What's junk to me might not be junk to (Town Board Attorney) Jamie (Stokes)," Haynie said in response to Ramsey's question.

"This ordinance says the police chief does it. At the time, in '96, that's who the zoning officer was, so things have changed. Now we've got a zoning person. So, if you're going to do enforcement, you need to update the ordinance to show that basically the police officer in this case is the zoning officer," Gilliam said.

Another consideration for the town is Maintenance Supervisor Jamie Chandler and his crew are already plenty busy, Gilliam said.

But ensuring the language of the ordinance is shored up will be an important task for the board after sending the letters, the town administrator said.

"Since it is a 28-year-old ordinance, you do want to make sure, since especially in the last 10 years they've changed some authority, as far as enforcement," Gilliam said. "We're not getting to the point yet. We want to make sure all that's right. But that would not stop the letter. And we probably want to update it when we can. But that doesn't need to happen before letters go out."

According to Gilliam, when the ordinance was last updated in 1996, enforcement of the policy was carried out by the town police department. But now enforcement would be up to the zoning department, led by Kaitland Finkle, the town's zoning administrator through Land of Sky Regional Council.

"Let's get it started. Let's get it cleaned up. We've talked about it long enough," Payne said.

The Marshall Town Board's next meeting is Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Marshall Town Hall, 180 S. Main St.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Town of Marshall to enforce overgrown vacant lots, junk removal in downtown area