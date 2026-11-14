WILKESBORO — Summer Branciforte has been named the 2026 recipient of the John N. Bennett Scholarship, awarded annually to support students enrolled in Wilkes Community College’s Radiography program. The scholarship honors the legacy of Dr. John N. Bennett and his contributions to the radiologic technology profession and the development of radiography education in Wilkes County.

In 1956, Dr. John N. Bennett, a radiologist at Wilkes General Hospital, had a vision to establish a Radiologic Technologist training program. The rigorous, two-year certificate program provided students with the education and training needed to become effective radiologic technologists.

As the program flourished, the John N. Bennett Endowment Corporation was established on June 8, 1989, to honor Dr. Bennett’s contributions to the profession and the program. The corporation raised funds to support the educational and scientific advancement of students, both current and former, of the hospital-based program.

The Wilkes General Hospital School of Radiologic Technology, later renamed the Wilkes Regional Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology, was administered through Wilkes Regional Medical Center from 1956 until June 2013. During that time, the program served approximately 319 students. However, following a change in American Registry of Radiologic Technologists standards requiring all radiologic technologists to hold at least an associate degree to be eligible to sit for the national registry examination, the program was transferred to Wilkes Community College. In Fall 2013, the WCC Radiography program welcomed six currently enrolled students from the WRMC School of Radiologic Technology, along with a new cohort of first-year students.

In Spring 2015, the board of directors for the John N. Bennett Endowment Corporation voted to dissolve the corporation. On December 15, 2015, the remaining funds were donated to Wilkes Community College to establish the John N. Bennett Scholarship for radiography students, continuing the original mission of the endowment corporation.

Members of the previously established John N. Bennett Endowment Fund included Kristain Miller, Angie Blevins, Dianne Davis, Sharon Absher, and Ruth Adams. Betty Winslow served as a consultant.