BOONE — Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. and Hunger and Health Coalition are joining forces to provide complete, traditional Thanksgiving meal boxes to area households and they need a community-wide effort to make it happen.

“Both of our agencies are experiencing a surge in demand and currently over forty percent of our patrons are first time clients” stated Hunger and Health Coalition development director Tara Stollenmaier. “Partnering on this new initiative will help us effectively reach more families and provide all that is needed for a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal.”

The agencies have created at shopping list of twelve items, including the box, with a frozen turkey being optional. Total cost for a box without a turkey is under $25 and with a turkey under $40. This list can be accessed here: www.walmart.com/lists/shared/WL/b5913622-5d97-4099-ab9c-760f58f976b3. Each box can feed a family of four to six people.

“This is a wonderful way for community members to support their neighbors who are struggling to keep up with the high costs of heating fuel, groceries, and utility bills,” stated Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. chief development director Todd Carter. “Both of our agencies are experiencing staffing challenges and funding shortages related to the increased demand and we are relying on the community-at-large to join our efforts.”

The agencies have set an initial goal of 900 boxes to be donated and distributed. Community members are encouraged to click and order online from the link above, print the shopping list or download the shopping list from HospHouse.org/thanksgiving or www.hungerandhealthcoalition.org/.

Continues Stollenmaier, “Most all of us look to give back or do something nice for others during the Thanksgiving season. Taking your children or a group of friends shopping with this list and filling up a box or two is a great way to do just that.”

Distribution is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18, 19 and 20. Additional distribution details will be forthcoming.

Donors are asked to please drop off their boxes at Hunger and Health Coalition Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. or Hospitality House Food Pantry Monday through Friday 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. — 4 p.m.

The mission of the Hunger and Health Coalition is to transform individual and community health by delivering a continuum of food, medication, and comprehensive healthcare that addresses the whole person’s well-being.

To learn more about Hunger and Health Coalitions visit them online at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.org/, follow them on Facebook @hungerhealthco; Instagram @hungerhealthcoalition; TikTok @hungerandhealthco; and LinkedIn @the-hunger-and-health-coalition-inc

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is regional nonprofit housing and homeless services agency working in seven rural North Carolina counties providing housing, shelter, food access, homeless prevention, street outreach, counseling, medical care and crisis assistance.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and Venmo at @hosphouse, or on X (formerly Twitter) @HospHouseNWNC

For any other information please contact Carter at todd@hosphouse.org or Stollenmaier at tara@teamhhc.org.