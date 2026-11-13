JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners approved a salary reclassification for an environmental services department truck driver on Nov. 2.

The employee reclassification will increase the driver’s salary from $48,150 to $50,076. According to county records, the request includes a significant change in the job duties of the diesel mechanic/truck driver.

County Manager Adam Stumb said the department’s director, Scott Hurley, requested the reclassification because a staff member is taking on more responsibilities, including transporting white goods, cardboard, and landfill leachate with an 18-wheeler. Hurley told county officials that the driver is also using his skills and qualifications more often for the added responsibilities.

With increased environmental services’ traffic, Stumb said the driver could reduce the workload of another affected employee within the department.

Hurley expects the department to continue requiring the position to perform duties considered “above and beyond” its current classification.

The county manager also said the employee has a good driving record.