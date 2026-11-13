HIGH COUNTRY — Quiet Givers, a local nonprofit serving individuals and families in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, has established a permanent endowment fund with the North Carolina Community Foundation. To celebrate the launch, generous donors will match all gifts to the endowment dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

Founded in 2015 when a local resident recognized critical gaps in existing social services, Quiet Givers connects community generosity directly to neighbors in crisis. The organization provides anonymous financial and in-kind assistance for essential needs, including food, shelter, transportation, medical care, and education.

Already in 2026, Quiet Givers has delivered critical support across Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties:

Almost 500 urgent needs filled that local partner organizations could not cover.More than 1,000 High Country residents supported with direct aid.Nearly 60 partner agencies, including schools, nonprofits, churches, and government agencies, referring clients directly when they are unable to fill needs.

Operating without public funding, Quiet Givers relies entirely on private donations and grants. This independence provides the flexibility to meet emergency requests quickly, free from rigid public funding restrictions and unnecessary red tape.

“We are seeing more needs than ever before and we must ensure our capacity to help grows alongside the needs,” said Angela Harmon Loos, executive director of Quiet Givers. “This endowment through the North Carolina Community Foundation creates a sustainable way to support our work at Quiet Givers for the long-term. Thanks to our matching donors, every contribution made today delivers twice the support for years to come.”

The endowment offers supporters a lasting way to secure the organization’s future, ensuring Quiet Givers remains ready whenever unexpected crises strike local families.

“We’re proud to begin partnering with Quiet Givers in this new way through their agency endowment fund,” said Mary Malaythong, NCCF’s director of donor engagement. “They are a longtime grantee of several of our affiliate foundations serving the High Country, and we know their work in the region is invaluable.”

Agency endowment funds are established by a nonprofit organization to provide a reliable source of income to support its mission or operations. A charitable organization establishing an endowment, like the Quiet Givers Endowment, with NCCF directly benefits from inclusion in a large portfolio, with access to experienced investment managers and other endowment services. There are 270 agency endowments at NCCF.