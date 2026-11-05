Six Ashe County Schools educators earn state recognition for professional learning

JEFFERSON — Ashe County Schools is proud to recognize six outstanding educators who have earned the North Carolina Global Educator Digital Badge from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). This state-level distinction recognizes educators who demonstrate a commitment to professional growth, innovative teaching practices, and creating meaningful learning experiences that prepare students for success.

The six educators were also recognized for their accomplishments during the November Ashe County Schools Board of Education meeting.

Ashe County High School

• Jessica Hall

• Christy Rivers

Ashe Early College

• Principal Lindsey Williams

• Hillary Bowlin

• Stefan Kunz

• Jessica Yates

Through Participate Learning's Global Leaders framework, these educators completed professional learning designed to strengthen instructional practices and help students connect classroom learning to real-world experiences.

Throughout the program, participants explored instructional strategies that encourage students to think critically, communicate effectively, collaborate with others, and apply their knowledge in meaningful ways. These skills are essential for preparing students to navigate future educational, career, and life opportunities.

The North Carolina Global Educator Digital Badge is awarded through a partnership between Participate Learning and NCDPI, recognizing educators who pursue advanced professional learning and demonstrate their ability to translate that learning into engaging classroom experiences.

"Our students benefit when educators continually challenge themselves to learn, grow, and strengthen their teaching practices," said Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools. "These six educators exemplify the dedication and professionalism that make our schools exceptional. Their willingness to invest in their own learning creates new opportunities for students to develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to succeed. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and grateful for the difference they make in the lives of our students."

Ashe County Schools congratulates these six outstanding education professionals on this well-deserved recognition. Their commitment to instructional excellence, continuous improvement, and meaningful learning experiences reflects the district's dedication to preparing every student for a successful future.