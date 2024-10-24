Jameis Winston draws start for Browns vs. red-hot Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and the host Cleveland Browns are heading in opposite directions entering their AFC North matchup on Sunday. Baltimore (5-2) is riding a five-game winning streak and is tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the division. Cleveland (1-6) has lost five straight and is languishing in last place. While the Ravens are led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Browns face a challenge at the position after starter Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending right Achilles tear last week as Cleveland fell 21-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback over Dorian Thompson-Robinson to oppose the Ravens in Week 8. "He's won a lot of football games," Stefanski said about Winston on Wednesday. "He's seen a lot of football. So, we have total confidence in him. I think the guys really respect him ... because of the work he puts in. He's in here early, I can confirm that. And he's got that energy right away." Despite the record, the Browns have talent and would love to end the Ravens' winning streak. Winston has the talent to throw the ball downfield and has talented pass catchers with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku. The Browns got a boost when running back and fan favorite Nick Chubb returned last week after being out since Week 2 of the 2023 season with a left knee injury. There is nowhere to go but up for the Browns' offense, which ranks 32nd in the NFL with 253.9 yards per game and 29th with 15.6 points per game. In addition, Stefanski announced that he is turning play-calling over to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. As a result, the Ravens are not taking the Browns lightly and are making sure they don't get caught in a proverbial trap game. "I think the Browns are a very physical team," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "They don't have the best record right now, but I think on tape, when you watch them, they have talent, and they can cause some issues if you don't take them seriously. (It's) a division opponent. (I have) a lot of respect for them. (We've) got to go in there and do what we do." The makeup of the offensive line has been a yearlong concern for the Browns. Wyatt Teller (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but the right guard could be activated to the 53-man roster. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25 after he started the first three games of the season. He returned to practice Wednesday. Cleveland won't have left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) or running back Jerome Ford, who is still recovering from a Week 6 hamstring injury. Safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle) and LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) were also ruled out. The stakes are high for the Ravens, who have their sights on reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Jackson is having another MVP-caliber season, as he is ranked fifth in the league with 1,810 passing yards and is tied for second with 15 touchdown passes. However, Jackson is fully focused on winning a championship, not more accolades. The Browns' defense, led by Myles Garrett (four sacks), will need to keep Jackson under wraps to win the game. Garrett is dealing with an Achilles issue but was able to practice Wednesday. "I'm chasing something right now, so each and every game is going to be the same thing for me," Jackson said. "I'm going to be the same person. Every game, I'm trying to win." The addition of Derrick Henry has been a huge boost for the Ravens, who lead the NFL with 461.4 total yards and 31.1 points per game. "The offensive line is doing a hell of a job; I mean a hell of a job," said Henry, who leads the NFL with 873 rushing yards. "All the credit goes to them. ... I hope it keeps going." Injured Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is listed as questionable but was able to work during Friday's practice. The Ravens' biggest weakness has been the secondary. Baltimore is ranked 32nd (last) against the pass, allowing 287.1 yards per game, and is tied for 26th in points allowed per game, 25.7. Winston will be another challenge for the Ravens' defensive backs. Baltimore is unlikely to have top cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is doubtful, and rookie T.J. Tampa was ruled out with an ankle injury. Humphrey didn't practice all week. He's tied for second in the NFL with four interceptions, two of which came in Week 7, but he also sustained a knee injury in the Ravens' 41-31 victory on Monday and wasn't available in the second half. Defensive tackle Travis Jones didn't practice on Wednesday and was limited the past two days with an ankle injury. He is questionable for Sunday's game, as is rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness). Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) will both play after missing the past two games. "I know that they're a tough team historically that has been one of the best defenses in my era, so I know they're going to play hard," Winston said about the Ravens. "I know that they have a good secondary. ... "We just got to go and do our job. It's really not about them and who they are. It is about us and who we are." --Field Level Media