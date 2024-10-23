Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ashe Post & Times

    No. 4 Ohio State aims to regroup vs. smarting Nebraska

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DryTu_0wINlMIV00

    The start of the college basketball season is about two weeks away, but the Nebraska and Ohio State football teams are thinking of rebounds. Both the Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and the No. 4 Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) are coming off disheartening losses going into their Saturday conference matchup in Columbus, Ohio. Nebraska was feeling good heading into a game at Indiana last weekend but absorbed a humbling 56-7 defeat. "I think if you have the right team and the right group of men in the room, if anything, 56-7 should snap you back to reality," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "We have a great, great test ahead of us, but we're excited to move forward. "We just weren't ready for that moment. We weren't ready for that game. Even in the pregame, it felt awesome. ... I think there's a challenge sent to the coaches. There's also a challenge sent to the players. These are grown men." The Buckeyes, even after a 32-31 loss at now-No. 1 Oregon on Oct. 12, have a much bigger goal than Nebraska's. With the new 12-team playoff system, Ohio State still controls its own destiny but also knows another slip-up might end its chances. "You look ahead at what we've got in the second half of the season, and then right here with Nebraska, you quickly move onto that and realize that there's a lot of teams across the country taking a loss," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. "So now we've got to go play our best football here in the second half of the season." Ruhle, who is in his second season with the Cornhuskers, is eager to avoid a repeat of last season's nightmare finish. Sporting a 5-3 record and needing just one win to reach bowl eligibility, Nebraska lost its final four. Ruhle trusts that his players will put the Indiana game in the rearview mirror with the Buckeyes looming. "I do think, if I'm going to be completely honest, my battle since I've been here has been the, 'Here we go again,' which predates us," he said. "So, this is a great opportunity for our guys. It's like a gut check to say, 'Hey, if every time we're down, we're going to talk about our confidence,' then we better start handing out participation trophies." The Buckeyes were torched for 496 total yards by Oregon, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been criticized by the likes of former Alabama coach Nick Saban for not pressuring Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was 23 of 34 for 341 yards and two touchdowns without being sacked. "I'm not happy with anything right now, but certainly we want to get more pressure on the quarterback. There's no question," Day said. "It's the coach's job to make sure that we put our players in a situation and environment to be successful. So that's the first thing we've got to look at. And then it's the players' job to go do it and execute it." Ohio State will face another slinger in Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is no stranger to the Buckeyes. He committed to Ohio State in May 2022 but decommitted seven months later and settling on Georgia in May 2023. However, he switched his commitment again and signed with Nebraska in December. Raiola was 28 of 44 for only 234 yards and three interceptions against Indiana, giving him nine touchdown passes and six picks on the season. "I think he's got an opportunity to be a great player," Day said. "I think he's already playing at a high level and he's got a lot of talent, got a great family." --Field Level Media

    Related Search

    Ohio StateCollege SportsCollege footballCollege basketball seasonNick SabanTeam rebounds

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Oregon State, Washington State to play twice in 2025
    Ashe Post & Times1 day ago
    Michigan reels in top international recruit Oscar Goodman
    Ashe Post & Times2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
    Ashe Post & Times2 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
    Ashe Post & Times2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Vikings' Christian Darrisaw exits game with knee injury
    Ashe Post & Times16 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    NFL: Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders
    Ashe Post & Times1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy