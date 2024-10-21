Grant totals surpass $3 million for industrial park

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Industrial Park is a six-year strategic project poised to drive future economic growth in Ashe County. The park’s development is primarily funded by $3.28 million in grants secured by Ashe Economic Development.

“The development of Ashe Industrial Park has played a crucial role in securing $3.28 million in grant funding. This achievement saves taxpayers a substantial amount of money while creating valuable assets that will attract new and expanding businesses, ultimately fostering economic growth for years to come,” said Adam Stumb, Ashe County Manager.

Below is a clear overview of the significant grant awards, funding agencies, and substantial award amounts, underscoring the robust financial support behind the Park. To maximize the available funds, the County also partnered with Blue Ridge Energy, which helped the county obtain a $1.36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program (REDLG). REDLG provides rural utilities with federal funds to pass through as 0% interest loans for qualifying local projects that create and retain employment in the communities they serve.

Golden LEAF grant (April 1, 2021) — $500,000

Appalachian Regional Commission (May 6, 2021) — $300,000

Industrial Development Fund (Jan. 31, 2022) — $438,024

Golden LEAF Site Development (June 1, 2023) — $920,034.50

Golden LEAF Shell Building (Aug. 1, 2024) — $1,425,000

Total: $3,283,058.50

Industrial development focus

Most grant awards have specific conditions that must be met. One such condition, particular to the $3.28 million in grants obtained, is the exclusive use of the land for industrial development. This strategic focus encourages business capital investment and job creation and ensures a secure environment for potential businesses, benefiting our community. Because of the conditional use outlined by the funding agencies, land use for housing, childcare facilities, or speculative land resale is strictly prohibited.

2024 Golden LEAF Shell Building Grant Award

On Oct. 21, 2024, the Board of Ashe County Commissioners approved accepting the most recent $1.42 million Golden LEAF grant that will be used to construct a 15,000 square-foot shell building, which can be expanded to 30,000 square feet. WithersRavenel, a multidisciplinary engineering firm that provides services to public and private clients in North Carolina, is currently working on engineering and final design plans.

Land development nearing completion

The county is nearing completion of four pad-ready lots, which will accommodate two 10,000 square-foot buildings, one 30,000 square-foot building, and a 50,000-75,000 square-foot building. Construction bids for the new shell building will take place in the Spring, with an anticipated construction start date of May/June 2025.