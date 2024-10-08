No. 7 Alabama, facing South Carolina, looks to get past shock loss

Alabama attempts to move on from an embarrassing setback when it faces South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The then-No. 1 Crimson Tide lost 40-35 at lowly Vanderbilt last weekend, a result that sent tremors through the college football landscape. The Commodores had never previously defeated a top-five squad, and the win was their first over Alabama since 1984. The Crimson Tide (4-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to No. 7 in the rankings after the stunning setback. "I had my part in there, too, where we understood what happened and that it's not up to our standard and how we had to proceed forward," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. Crimson Tide fans were outraged by a loss that saw Vanderbilt control the ball for more than 42 minutes, outrush Alabama 166-84 and go 12 of 18 on third-down conversions. DeBoer, in his first season after replacing the retired Nick Saban, was asked if he had an explanation for the fans. "Oh, I'm extremely frustrated," DeBoer said. "We all are. But we're not gonna lose our cool over that." But safety Malachi Moore, a team captain, did lose his cool after Vanderbilt gained the pivotal first down to sew up the win. Moore had an on-field tantrum while the Commodores were taking kneel-downs. After one of them, Moore kicked the football downfield, drawing a 15-yard penalty. "I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team," Moore said on social media on Monday. "As a two-time captain and fifth-year player, I understand the standard we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner." Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe topped 300 yards for the second straight game by throwing for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Vanderbilt. He also rushed for a score. Milroe has accounted for 20 touchdowns (11 passing, nine rushing) this season. Top target Ryan Williams has 19 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns, and seven of his grabs have been for 43 or more yards. South Carolina (3-2, 1-2) is coming off a 27-3 home loss to then-No. 12 Ole Miss. The Gamecocks were badly hurt by coach Shane Beamer's decision to go with a fake punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 36-yard line less than three minutes into the game. The fake failed, and Ole Miss cashed in on the short field for a touchdown just 96 seconds later. "Certainly wish I could have that one back," Beamer said. "Thought we could get a yard. ... I hate that we put our defense in that position." Quarterback LaNorris Sellers returned from a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury and passed for 162 yards and rushed for 55. Sellers said that neither rust nor the ankle was a problem against the Rebels. "I think I played pretty good, other than we had a turnover," Sellers said, referring to a fourth-quarter interception he threw. "But we didn't win, so you feel bad about it. But my health is fine, I'm good, my ankle's good." The South Carolina defense that is tasked with slowing down the Milroe-Williams combination is led by edge rusher Kyle Kennard (5.5 sacks). Alabama leads the series 13-3, but this is just the second meeting since 2010. The Crimson Tide won the most recent matchup in 2019 when Tua Tagovailoa passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-23 road victory. --Field Level Media