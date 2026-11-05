📢 Free Vaya Health training on schizophrenia Nov. 5

📅 Free mental health training at Ashe Library

Vaya Health’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team (GAMHST) is offering a free training at Ashe County Public Library on November 5, 2026, from 10:30–11:30 am.

This session’s topic is “Understanding Schizophrenia and Psychosis.” It’s designed for professionals, family caregivers, and anyone in the community who wants to learn more.

Key details:

Cost: Free

Free When: November 5, 2026, 10:30–11:30 am

Where: Ashe County Public Library

Who can attend: Open to the public

Open to the public Credit: Trainings are accredited through the NC Division of Health Service Regulation, with one contact hour per hour of training

All sessions are co-sponsored by Ashe County Public Library and Vaya Health.