Ashdown’s clean energy scene is heating up. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind the outdoors, these solar roles are worth a look.

Employer: NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources Location: Ashdown, AR (Little Ashdown Solar site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help keep a large solar farm running: inspecting panels, doing preventive and corrective maintenance, and troubleshooting electrical, electronic, and mechanical issues. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, a valid driver’s license, like outdoor work, and want to grow in renewable energy; trade school or electrician licenses are a plus, and relocation may be provided.

Note: This role also appears under other links and requisition IDs (98819 & 98820) but it’s the same position, so apply once through the posting above.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.