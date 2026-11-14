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Ashburn
💰 Ashburn, VA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $100K+
2 days ago
Ashburn’s finance scene is busy right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to senior tax and audit leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Accounts Receivable Analyst (Contract)
- Employer: Addison Group
- Location: Sterling, VA (near Ashburn) – hybrid, 3 days on-site
- Type: Contract, 3–6 months, potential contract-to-hire
- Pay: $30–$33/hour
- Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k)
This role is all about keeping cash flowing: posting payments, reconciling accounts, fixing billing issues, and helping with month-end close. Great fit if you have 3+ years AR experience and strong Excel/ERP skills and want a hybrid schedule.
Bookkeeper
- Employer: W3Global
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll handle daily bookkeeping, journal entries, AP/AR, and basic financial reports, plus help with month- and year-end close. Good match if you’re comfortable with modern accounting software, Excel, and have experience in hospitality, real estate, or property management finance.
Tax Director
- Employer: The George Washington University
- Location: Ashburn, VA – hybrid
- Type: Full-time, management
- Salary range: $107,149 – $186,368/year
You’ll lead the university’s Tax Department, oversee all federal, state, and international filings, manage relationships with tax authorities and vendors, and guide two tax staff. Ideal for a seasoned tax pro with 6–8+ years experience, strong nonprofit tax background, and preferably a CPA.
IT Audit Manager
- Employer: Visa
- Location: Ashburn, VA – hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US): $122,400 – $195,300/year
You’ll run technology-focused internal audits, lead parts of the annual audit plan, and advise on controls across areas like information security, cloud, networks, and payments tech. Best for someone with 5–10 years IT audit/tech experience, strong communication skills, and relevant certifications (e.g., CISA, CISSP, CISM) or large financial institution background.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Ashburn employers are hiring across levels, and experience often counts more than a perfect match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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