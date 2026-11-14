Ashburn’s finance scene is busy right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to senior tax and audit leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Addison Group

Addison Group Location: Sterling, VA (near Ashburn) – hybrid, 3 days on-site

Type: Contract, 3–6 months, potential contract-to-hire

Pay: $30–$33/hour

Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

This role is all about keeping cash flowing: posting payments, reconciling accounts, fixing billing issues, and helping with month-end close. Great fit if you have 3+ years AR experience and strong Excel/ERP skills and want a hybrid schedule.

Employer: W3Global

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll handle daily bookkeeping, journal entries, AP/AR, and basic financial reports, plus help with month- and year-end close. Good match if you’re comfortable with modern accounting software, Excel, and have experience in hospitality, real estate, or property management finance.

Employer: The George Washington University

Location: Ashburn, VA – hybrid

Type: Full-time, management

Salary range: $107,149 – $186,368/year

You’ll lead the university’s Tax Department, oversee all federal, state, and international filings, manage relationships with tax authorities and vendors, and guide two tax staff. Ideal for a seasoned tax pro with 6–8+ years experience, strong nonprofit tax background, and preferably a CPA.

Employer: Visa

Location: Ashburn, VA – hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary range (US): $122,400 – $195,300/year

You’ll run technology-focused internal audits, lead parts of the annual audit plan, and advise on controls across areas like information security, cloud, networks, and payments tech. Best for someone with 5–10 years IT audit/tech experience, strong communication skills, and relevant certifications (e.g., CISA, CISSP, CISM) or large financial institution background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Ashburn employers are hiring across levels, and experience often counts more than a perfect match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.