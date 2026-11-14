Ashburn’s retail scene is busy right now—especially around One Loudoun. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.55–$35.00/hour

Help run the front end at Whole Foods—support cash handling, staffing, and customer service while leading and coaching the team. Good fit if you have 18+ months retail and 6+ months supervisor experience and want a role with clear growth and strong benefits.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Internship / entry-level

Pay: $15.00–$20.10/hour

Flexible, entry-level store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and basic food service. Training is provided, so it’s a solid option if you’re new to retail but want flexible schedules and room to grow.

Employer: lululemon

Location: One Loudoun, Ashburn, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50–$23.59/hour base + $2.00/hour target bonus

Front-of-store role focused on guest experience and product education for athletic apparel. Great if you enjoy an active, upbeat store, talking about fitness gear, and want strong perks and discounts in a part-time job.

Employer: lululemon

Location: One Loudoun, Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time (contract)

Pay: $24.50–$28.25/hour base + $2.00/hour target bonus

Lead the floor team to deliver a top-tier guest experience and hit daily sales goals. Good match if you have retail/customer service experience and want leadership duties—opening/closing, coaching staff, and helping with hiring—plus solid benefits through Jan 2027.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.