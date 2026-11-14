Ashburn is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got federal, defense, or fitness studio experience. Here are a few standout management jobs worth a closer look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city here

Lead federal supply chain, procurement, and operations transformations for a major consulting firm. This is a senior role driving business development, C‑suite relationships, and large project teams; 15+ years’ federal consulting experience and U.S. citizenship with ability to obtain clearance are required.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,000 – $284,000 (Greater D.C. area range)

(Greater D.C. area range) Schedule: 9/80 schedule ( every other Friday off )

9/80 schedule ( ) Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for external candidates with active U.S. security clearance

Own the strategy, growth, and financial performance of a defense tech program with direct customer and executive exposure. Great fit if you have 10–16+ years of program management, a strong technical/financial background, and an active U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: JETSET Pilates // Vertex Fitness Group

Location: 20398 Loudoun County Pkwy, Ashburn, VA 20147

Type: Full-time, on-site (exempt/salaried)

(exempt/salaried) Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year + monthly performance bonus

Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO

Run a fast-growing Pilates studio while also teaching classes and building a local fitness community. You’ll manage studio operations, KPIs, schedules, and local marketing, so it’s ideal if you have 2+ years in management plus customer-facing fitness/wellness or hospitality experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings. Don’t wait too long; leadership roles in Ashburn tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.