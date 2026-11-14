Ashburn’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of federal, network, and security work. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Data Center Alley, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: StellarMettle Placements

StellarMettle Placements Location: Ashburn, VA (on-prem Linux + hybrid AWS)

(on-prem Linux + hybrid AWS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on SRE role working with Linux, Docker, PostgreSQL, Java/Spring Boot, Terraform, and New Relic. You’ll lead incident response, improve reliability, and even use AI coding tools to automate and troubleshoot.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Hybrid – Ashburn, VA (also Orlando, FL & Springfield, VA)

(also Orlando, FL & Springfield, VA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $106,000

Tier II role in a 24x7 CBP Network Operations Center, handling escalated WAN/LAN/VPN issues, firewalls, F5 load balancers, and ServiceNow tickets. Good fit if you have Cisco experience and want federal mission work with solid benefits.

Employer: Akkodis

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: 12‑month contract

Pay: $55 – $60/hour

Senior data center networking role focused on L2/L3, VLANs, BGP, OSPF, Cisco gear, and DCIM. Great if you have 10+ years in networking and want high-impact work in an IDC environment.

Employer: Cubic Corporation (Cubic Defense)

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,000 – $142,000 + benefits

Own product security for defense tech—RMF/NIST controls, vulnerability management, security assessments, and documentation. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain TS/SCI; ideal for experienced ISSE/cyber engineers.

Employer: ManageNet, Inc.

Location: On-site – Ashburn, VA (also Springfield, VA or Orlando, FL)

(also Springfield, VA or Orlando, FL) Type: Full-time

Salary: TBD (provide requirements with resume)

Entry-to-mid NOC role doing first-line network monitoring and triage in a 24/7 environment. You’ll handle calls, alarms, and tickets (ServiceNow) and escalate to Tier II; good step if you know Cisco, firewalls, F5, TCP/IP.

Employer: Marathon TS

Location: On-site – Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time (contract on DHS CBP project)

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 per year

Test hardware, firmware, and network connectivity for CBP tech like drones, sensors, and cameras. Mix of manual and automated testing, strong embedded/IoT and networking focus, and requires a background check.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Mobile/field-based – Ashburn, VA region

Type: Full-time, commission-eligible

Salary: ~$149,000 – $286,000 base, plus commission

High-level global solutions architecture role supporting major enterprise accounts. You’ll work with C‑suite leaders on multi-cloud, 5G, AI-driven networking, and lead complex sales engineering strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.