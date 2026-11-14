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Ashburn
💻 Ashburn, VA IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
12 days ago
Ashburn’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of federal, network, and security work. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Data Center Alley, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Senior Site Reliability Engineer
- Employer: StellarMettle Placements
- Location: Ashburn, VA (on-prem Linux + hybrid AWS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a hands-on SRE role working with Linux, Docker, PostgreSQL, Java/Spring Boot, Terraform, and New Relic. You’ll lead incident response, improve reliability, and even use AI coding tools to automate and troubleshoot.
Network Operations Tier II Analyst
- Employer: Peraton
- Location: Hybrid – Ashburn, VA (also Orlando, FL & Springfield, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,000 – $106,000
Tier II role in a 24x7 CBP Network Operations Center, handling escalated WAN/LAN/VPN issues, firewalls, F5 load balancers, and ServiceNow tickets. Good fit if you have Cisco experience and want federal mission work with solid benefits.
Senior IDC Network Engineer
- Employer: Akkodis
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: 12‑month contract
- Pay: $55 – $60/hour
Senior data center networking role focused on L2/L3, VLANs, BGP, OSPF, Cisco gear, and DCIM. Great if you have 10+ years in networking and want high-impact work in an IDC environment.
Information Systems Security Engineer – Product Security
- Employer: Cubic Corporation (Cubic Defense)
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $127,000 – $142,000 + benefits
Own product security for defense tech—RMF/NIST controls, vulnerability management, security assessments, and documentation. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain TS/SCI; ideal for experienced ISSE/cyber engineers.
Tier 1 Technical Support Specialist
- Employer: ManageNet, Inc.
- Location: On-site – Ashburn, VA (also Springfield, VA or Orlando, FL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: TBD (provide requirements with resume)
Entry-to-mid NOC role doing first-line network monitoring and triage in a 24/7 environment. You’ll handle calls, alarms, and tickets (ServiceNow) and escalate to Tier II; good step if you know Cisco, firewalls, F5, TCP/IP.
Hardware Test Engineer
- Employer: Marathon TS
- Location: On-site – Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time (contract on DHS CBP project)
- Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 per year
Test hardware, firmware, and network connectivity for CBP tech like drones, sensors, and cameras. Mix of manual and automated testing, strong embedded/IoT and networking focus, and requires a background check.
Distinguished Architect – Sales Engineer
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Mobile/field-based – Ashburn, VA region
- Type: Full-time, commission-eligible
- Salary: ~$149,000 – $286,000 base, plus commission
High-level global solutions architecture role supporting major enterprise accounts. You’ll work with C‑suite leaders on multi-cloud, 5G, AI-driven networking, and lead complex sales engineering strategy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible when they see strong core skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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