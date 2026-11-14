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🏥 Ashburn VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+
Ashburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to small specialty clinics. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level to licensed pros.
Physical Therapist Assistant (Outpatient)
- Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,000 – $80,000 (experience-based)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends; 4-day workweek option
Work in an outpatient clinic focused on balance, vestibular, and functional movement with strong mentorship and 1:1 patient care. Great fit if you want solid pay, benefits, and room to grow without giving up work–life balance.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide triage, active labor support, fetal monitoring, delivery, and immediate postpartum care in a family-centered setting. Ideal for RNs with L&D or maternal–neonatal experience who like fast-paced, team-based care.
Orthodontic Clinician I
- Employer: Smile Doctors / Northern Virginia Orthodontics
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Assist with placing/removing orthodontic appliances, lab work, remote monitoring, and patient education under an Orthodontist’s supervision. Good step if you have some dental/ortho experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and discounts on braces/aligners.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed.)
Medical Assistant 2 – OBGYN
- Employer: Inova Health System
- Location: Inova OBGYN, Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Monday–Friday)
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy OBGYN clinic with vitals, rooming, injections, phlebotomy, specimen collection, and clerical tasks. Inova offers strong benefits, including medical/dental/vision, retirement match from day one, tuition and student loan assistance, mental health support, and PTO.
Registered Behavior Technician / Behavior Technician
- Employer: Family Beeginnings INC.
- Location: Ashburn, VA (clinic & home-based across NOVA)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour
Work with children using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) under BCBA supervision, helping build language, social, and daily living skills. Offers paid RBT training, mentorship, flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities—great for teachers, nannies, or anyone pivoting into behavioral health.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or are open to different experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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