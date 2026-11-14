Ashburn’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to small specialty clinics. Here are several local roles hiring now, from entry-level to licensed pros.

Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000 – $80,000 (experience-based)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends; 4-day workweek option

Work in an outpatient clinic focused on balance, vestibular, and functional movement with strong mentorship and 1:1 patient care. Great fit if you want solid pay, benefits, and room to grow without giving up work–life balance.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide triage, active labor support, fetal monitoring, delivery, and immediate postpartum care in a family-centered setting. Ideal for RNs with L&D or maternal–neonatal experience who like fast-paced, team-based care.

Employer: Smile Doctors / Northern Virginia Orthodontics

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Assist with placing/removing orthodontic appliances, lab work, remote monitoring, and patient education under an Orthodontist’s supervision. Good step if you have some dental/ortho experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and discounts on braces/aligners.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed.)

Employer: Inova Health System

Location: Inova OBGYN, Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Monday–Friday)

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy OBGYN clinic with vitals, rooming, injections, phlebotomy, specimen collection, and clerical tasks. Inova offers strong benefits, including medical/dental/vision, retirement match from day one, tuition and student loan assistance, mental health support, and PTO.

Employer: Family Beeginnings INC.

Location: Ashburn, VA (clinic & home-based across NOVA)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work with children using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) under BCBA supervision, helping build language, social, and daily living skills. Offers paid RBT training, mentorship, flexible schedules, health benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities—great for teachers, nannies, or anyone pivoting into behavioral health.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or are open to different experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.