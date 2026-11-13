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🍽️ Ashburn VA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Ashburn’s food scene is busy, from coffee spots to childcare centers and prep kitchens. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.
Shift Supervisor (Starbucks)
- Employer: Comstock Companies
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Lead a Starbucks team, support the store manager, and keep shifts running smoothly. Good fit if you have café or restaurant experience and like coaching baristas, handling cash, and keeping service standards high.
Fruit and Vegetable Cutting and Packing
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Hands-on prep role washing, cutting, and packing fresh produce for food service. Great if you like steady kitchen work, care about cleanliness, and want to build knife and food-safety skills (no experience required).
Chef/Cook/Bus Driver – Preschool
- Employer: The Learning Experience
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time (listing also mentions part-time)
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, free food & uniforms, employee discounts, training & advancement
Prepare nutritious meals and snacks for kids in an early learning center while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Ideal if you enjoy cooking for children, following menus and safety rules, and want weekday, Monday–Friday hours.
If something looks good, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the food safety and kitchen skills each posting mentions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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