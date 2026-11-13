Ashburn’s food scene is busy, from coffee spots to childcare centers and prep kitchens. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Comstock Companies

Comstock Companies Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Lead a Starbucks team, support the store manager, and keep shifts running smoothly. Good fit if you have café or restaurant experience and like coaching baristas, handling cash, and keeping service standards high.

Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Hands-on prep role washing, cutting, and packing fresh produce for food service. Great if you like steady kitchen work, care about cleanliness, and want to build knife and food-safety skills (no experience required).

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Type: Full-time (listing also mentions part-time)

Full-time (listing also mentions part-time) Pay: $17–$20/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, free food & uniforms, employee discounts, training & advancement

Prepare nutritious meals and snacks for kids in an early learning center while keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Ideal if you enjoy cooking for children, following menus and safety rules, and want weekday, Monday–Friday hours.

If something looks good, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the food safety and kitchen skills each posting mentions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.