Ashburn’s data center boom is still going strong, and it’s creating solid hands-on jobs for people who like keeping buildings and equipment running right.

Here are several Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now in Ashburn, VA:

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time (12-hour rotating shifts, days or nights; 24/7 on-site data center)

(12-hour rotating shifts, days or nights; 24/7 on-site data center) Pay: $37.64 – $65.91/hour (plus overtime after 40 hrs and 13% night shift differential)

(plus overtime after 40 hrs and 13% night shift differential) Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role keeping AWS data centers running—hands-on work with generators, UPS, cooling systems, and building controls. Great fit if you have 2+ years in electrical/mechanical/HVAC or fire systems and want big-company benefits and growth.

Employer: Aligned Data Centers

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time (12-hour shifts; may include nights/weekends/holidays)

(12-hour shifts; may include nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: $48.00 – $54.00/hour , plus quarterly bonuses

, plus Why it’s worth a look: Lead role in a 24/7 critical facility, overseeing preventive and corrective maintenance on HVAC, generators, electrical, fire/life safety, and BMS. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in critical facilities and want leadership responsibility and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Axis Portable Air

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Field-focused role installing, maintaining, and repairing portable generators for big-name clients (retail, telco, healthcare, government). Great if you like variety, customer interaction, and hands-on electrical/mechanical troubleshooting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.