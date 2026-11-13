Ashburn’s school-based healthcare scene is busy right now, with several contract and travel roles open for the upcoming school years. If you like working with kids in a school setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Protouch Staffing Location: Ashburn, VA (Broad Run & Stone Bridge school clusters – multiple K–12 schools)

(Broad Run & Stone Bridge school clusters – multiple K–12 schools) Type: Contract, full-time (school year)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, day shift, ~7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., 40 hrs/week

Setting: Public schools, K–12, specialized and behavioral programs

You’ll float across several schools, supporting classrooms and specialized behavioral programs with a 1:15–1:20 caseload. Public school experience is required, and you must hold BCBA certification plus Virginia LBA licensure.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: $1,801 per week (based on 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD)

(based on 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD) Duration: 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts

Start Date: 01/27/2027

School-based OT role with steady hours and a clear weekly pay package. Good fit if you like short-term travel contracts and working with students in an educational setting.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: $2,052 per week (based on 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD)

(based on 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD) Duration: 13 weeks

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts

Start Date: 11/23/2026

Travel SLP role in a school setting, ideal if you enjoy working with children on speech and language goals while earning a solid weekly rate on a defined contract.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.