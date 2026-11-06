📣 Ashburn, VA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $100K+ Paths

Ashburn’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in tech and finance. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your network.

Employer: KÄGWERKS (DTC North America Holdings, LLC)

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $60,000–$80,000/year

Support sales operations for secure communications tech used by defense and government clients. You’ll handle quotes, purchase orders, CRM/ERP updates, and customer communication, with 15 days PTO, 10 federal holidays, health plan, and 401(k) with match. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: DXC Technology

Location: Ashburn, VA (Remote, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $157,600–$236,400/year

High-level enterprise “hunter” role selling consulting and engineering services (cloud, AI & data, app modernization) with a $5M–$25M annual quota. Ideal if you’ve closed multimillion-dollar deals in at least two industries like Telecom, Media, High Tech, or Energy and want a big-book, high-impact sales job with comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Visa

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $130,900–$222,300/year

Lead consulting projects on money movement, stablecoins, and digital assets for major banks, merchants, and fintechs. This is a strategy + analytics role inside Visa Consulting & Analytics, perfect if you have 8+ years in consulting/financial services and want to work on emerging payments, GTM strategy, and new product launches.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay $59,888/year; Total target comp $109,888/year (base + commission)

Field sales role selling internet, data, video, and voice to small and mid-size businesses, with a focus on advanced solutions like Hosted PBX and multi-location services. Great fit if you like territory work, cold calling, and building local business relationships, with strong upside for overachieving your quota.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you didn’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.