🚌 Ashburn, VA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes

Ashburn has a solid mix of driving jobs right now, from CDL routes to medical courier work. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Pay: From $31.25/hour + overtime after 40 hours

Class A CDL role with local routes and home daily. You get full health benefits, 401(k), life and disability insurance from day one, plus a $3,000 referral bonus if you bring in a friend who gets hired.

Employer: Rover 3PL

Rover 3PL Location: Ashburn, VA (Loudoun County area)

Ashburn, VA (Loudoun County area) Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: About $800–$1,000 per week for 40–50 hours, weekly direct deposit

Time-sensitive medical and pharmaceutical deliveries using your own fuel‑efficient car. You get steady routes, 5–6 hour runs, Monday–Friday with some weekend/holiday options, plus training and dispatch support.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Drive a company vehicle to stock and service vending machines and coolers at client sites. No CDL needed, and full-time roles come with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, plus room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local driving jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.