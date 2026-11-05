📋 Ashburn, VA Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Ashburn has a steady mix of federal and healthcare offices, so admin pros here can find both mission-driven government work and patient-facing roles.

Here are several solid Administrative & Clerical openings hiring in Ashburn, VA right now:

Employer: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (DHS)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (DHS) Location: Ashburn, VA (Office of Information and Technology)

(Office of Information and Technology) Type: Full-time, federal GS-14

Salary: $143,913 – $187,093 (GS-14, Step 1–10, locality included)

High-level records management role where you advise leadership, run special studies, and oversee the full life cycle of CBP records (paper and electronic). You’ll use both qualitative and quantitative analysis to shape policy and support executive decisions—ideal if you already manage records programs at a senior level and want top-tier federal pay and benefits.

Employer: Bailey Information Technology (BIT, LLC)

Location: Ashburn, VA (Federal Highway Administration – Eastern Federal Lands)

(Federal Highway Administration – Eastern Federal Lands) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

BIT is hiring three admins to support branches of a federal engineering division that builds roads and bridges for national parks and forests. You’ll be the go-to person for documents, calendars, travel, timekeeping, and purchase requests—steady weekday hours (7:00 AM–4:00 PM, Mon–Fri) with federal holidays off and no clearance required (just a background check).

Employer: OrthoVirginia

Location: Ashburn, VA (therapy clinic)

(therapy clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.46 – $29.19 per hour

Front-desk role at Virginia’s largest orthopedic group, where you’re the first face patients see. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, payments, and daily office flow—great if you like patient interaction, have strong customer service skills, and want to grow in healthcare administration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good admin spots in Ashburn tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.