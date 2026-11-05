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🎁 Community Freebies in Ashburn — Handy Home Finds & More
Ashburn neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home project supplies to baby gear and kids’ toys. Take a look and see if something here fits your needs.
7 FREE Concrete Cinder Blocks
Item: 7 concrete cinder blocks
Condition: Described as sturdy
Good for: Small construction jobs, garden borders, raised beds, or outdoor projects
Location: Broadlands North, Broadlands, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are solid concrete blocks, great if you’re working on a yard project or need heavy-duty support for something around the house.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
End of Bed Bench (Ashburn Farm)
Item: End-of-bed bench, tan gingham
Size: Queen bed length
Color/Style: Tan gingham pattern
Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Ashburn Farm)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/7nSKBy9
Nice soft bench to place at the end of a queen bed for seating or extra storage space on top.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
White Bookshelf (Ashburn Farm)
Item: White bookshelf
Size: Approximately 30" long x 24" high
Color: White (could use a fresh coat of paint)
Condition: Usable, but needs paint
Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Ashburn Farm)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/LmDdKCM
A small, low bookshelf that’s great for kids’ books, office supplies, or a craft room. A quick paint job could make it look new.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Brushed Gold Drain Stopper (Ashburn Farm)
Item: Brushed gold drain stopper with overflow
Condition: Brand new / unopened, includes installation guide and original mailing box
Pickup: Flexible porch pickup (Ashburn Farm)
Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Ashburn Farm)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rMs2z5o
Perfect if you’re updating a bathroom and need a new drain stopper in a brushed gold finish.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Foldable Diaper Changing Station (Belmont)
Item: Foldable diaper changing station
Timing: Must be collected today (Thursday) — owner is moving and will trash it after today
Pickup: Today, any time (per poster)
Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Belmont)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/zpb3pkb
Handy for new parents or caregivers who need a portable changing area. Folds up for easier storage.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Children's Kitchen Playset (Belmont)
Item: Children’s kitchen playset
Accessories: Not included
Timing: Must be collected today (Thursday) — last day before it’s trashed due to a move
Pickup: Today, any time (per poster)
Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Belmont)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/VSNsUZB
Fun pretend-play kitchen for kids. You’ll need to add your own toy dishes and food.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Weber 3 Burner NG Gas Grill (Belmont)
Item: Weber 3-burner natural gas grill
Condition: Described as working
Fuel: Natural gas (NG)
Timing: Must be collected today (Thursday) — last day before it’s trashed due to a move
Pickup: Today, any time (per poster)
Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Belmont)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/JdYBSBc
A working Weber grill for natural gas setups — great for anyone who already has a natural gas line outdoors.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
White Ceiling Fan
Item: White ceiling fan with five blades
Condition: Used
Location: Broadlands North, Broadlands, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple white fan that could work well in a bedroom, office, or basement space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Ashburn tend to go quickly, especially the ones that must be picked up today. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster right away and confirm it’s still available before heading over.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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