🎁 Community Freebies in Ashburn — Handy Home Finds & More

Ashburn neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from home project supplies to baby gear and kids’ toys. Take a look and see if something here fits your needs.

Item: 7 concrete cinder blocks

Condition: Described as sturdy

Good for: Small construction jobs, garden borders, raised beds, or outdoor projects

Location: Broadlands North, Broadlands, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are solid concrete blocks, great if you’re working on a yard project or need heavy-duty support for something around the house.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: End-of-bed bench, tan gingham

Size: Queen bed length

Color/Style: Tan gingham pattern

Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Ashburn Farm)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/7nSKBy9

Nice soft bench to place at the end of a queen bed for seating or extra storage space on top.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: White bookshelf

Size: Approximately 30" long x 24" high

Color: White (could use a fresh coat of paint)

Condition: Usable, but needs paint

Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Ashburn Farm)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/LmDdKCM

A small, low bookshelf that’s great for kids’ books, office supplies, or a craft room. A quick paint job could make it look new.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Brushed gold drain stopper with overflow

Condition: Brand new / unopened, includes installation guide and original mailing box

Pickup: Flexible porch pickup (Ashburn Farm)

Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Ashburn Farm)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rMs2z5o

Perfect if you’re updating a bathroom and need a new drain stopper in a brushed gold finish.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Foldable diaper changing station

Timing: Must be collected today (Thursday) — owner is moving and will trash it after today

Pickup: Today, any time (per poster)

Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Belmont)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/zpb3pkb

Handy for new parents or caregivers who need a portable changing area. Folds up for easier storage.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Children’s kitchen playset

Accessories: Not included

Timing: Must be collected today (Thursday) — last day before it’s trashed due to a move

Pickup: Today, any time (per poster)

Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Belmont)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/VSNsUZB

Fun pretend-play kitchen for kids. You’ll need to add your own toy dishes and food.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Weber 3-burner natural gas grill

Condition: Described as working

Fuel: Natural gas (NG)

Timing: Must be collected today (Thursday) — last day before it’s trashed due to a move

Pickup: Today, any time (per poster)

Location: Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia (Belmont)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/JdYBSBc

A working Weber grill for natural gas setups — great for anyone who already has a natural gas line outdoors.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: White ceiling fan with five blades

Condition: Used

Location: Broadlands North, Broadlands, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple white fan that could work well in a bedroom, office, or basement space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Ashburn tend to go quickly, especially the ones that must be picked up today. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster right away and confirm it’s still available before heading over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.