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🍽️ Ashburn VA Food & Hospitality: Multiple Flexible Openings
Ashburn’s food scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up for both weekend side gigs and full-time leaders. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Seasonal Bartender / Floor Staff – Weekends & Evenings
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (weekends/evenings)
- Pay: $16.50/hour + tips
- Perks: Free movies & discount concessions
Serve drinks and help guests have a great movie night while rotating between box office, concessions, and usher duties. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can handle crowds, and like the idea of movie perks with a flexible, part-time schedule.
Farmers Market Crew – Bagel Joy
- Employer: Bagel Joy
- Location: Ashburn, VA (Ashbrook EatLoco & Brambleton markets)
- Type: Part-time, weekends only
- Pay: From $13.50/hour, up to $18/hour as Shift Lead
Help run a busy bagel booth at local farmers markets—setting up the tent, making sandwiches, handling payments, and serving a steady line of regulars. Great for students or anyone wanting extra weekend income, free food perks, and real leadership experience without giving up weekdays.
Assistant General Manager – Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Employer: Moe’s Southwest Grill (Quality Fresca, LLC)
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- Type: Full-time
Lead daily restaurant operations, from hiring and training staff to managing food quality, safety, and costs. This role is ideal if you have at least 1 year of restaurant management experience, are ServSafe certified, and want a growth-minded leadership position in a fun, fast-paced setting.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties can vary by location, and you might find a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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