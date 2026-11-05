🍽️ Ashburn VA Food & Hospitality: Multiple Flexible Openings

Ashburn’s food scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up for both weekend side gigs and full-time leaders. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Part-time, seasonal (weekends/evenings)

Pay: $16.50/hour + tips

Perks: Free movies & discount concessions

Serve drinks and help guests have a great movie night while rotating between box office, concessions, and usher duties. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can handle crowds, and like the idea of movie perks with a flexible, part-time schedule.

Employer: Bagel Joy

Location: Ashburn, VA (Ashbrook EatLoco & Brambleton markets)

Type: Part-time, weekends only

Pay: From $13.50/hour, up to $18/hour as Shift Lead

Help run a busy bagel booth at local farmers markets—setting up the tent, making sandwiches, handling payments, and serving a steady line of regulars. Great for students or anyone wanting extra weekend income, free food perks, and real leadership experience without giving up weekdays.

Employer: Moe’s Southwest Grill (Quality Fresca, LLC)

Location: Ashburn, VA

Type: Full-time

Lead daily restaurant operations, from hiring and training staff to managing food quality, safety, and costs. This role is ideal if you have at least 1 year of restaurant management experience, are ServSafe certified, and want a growth-minded leadership position in a fun, fast-paced setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties can vary by location, and you might find a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.