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Ash Fork

📅 Weekly Kids Club Fridays at Ash Fork Library

7 days ago
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📅 Weekly Kids Club Fridays at Ash Fork Library

Looking for an easy Friday activity for the kids?

The Ash Fork Library hosts a Kids Club every Friday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Kids and families can enjoy:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Painting
  • Games and movies
  • Outdoor time at the park

It’s a relaxed way for kids to be creative, have fun, and make friends.

All ages are welcome — from preschoolers to teens, plus families. You can drop in for just one Friday or come every week.

More Info: Kids Club | Yavapai Library Network

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