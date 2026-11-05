📅 Weekly Kids Club Fridays at Ash Fork Library

Looking for an easy Friday activity for the kids?

The Ash Fork Library hosts a Kids Club every Friday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Kids and families can enjoy:

Arts and crafts

Painting

Games and movies

Outdoor time at the park

It’s a relaxed way for kids to be creative, have fun, and make friends.

All ages are welcome — from preschoolers to teens, plus families. You can drop in for just one Friday or come every week.