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Ash Fork
📅 Weekly Kids Club Fridays at Ash Fork Library
7 days ago
📅 Weekly Kids Club Fridays at Ash Fork Library
Looking for an easy Friday activity for the kids?
The Ash Fork Library hosts a Kids Club every Friday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Kids and families can enjoy:
- Arts and crafts
- Painting
- Games and movies
- Outdoor time at the park
It’s a relaxed way for kids to be creative, have fun, and make friends.
All ages are welcome — from preschoolers to teens, plus families. You can drop in for just one Friday or come every week.
More Info: Kids Club | Yavapai Library Network
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