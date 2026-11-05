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Ascension Parish
🚧 LA 405 near Zeringue Rd closed Jan 2–Mar 10 for bridge work
7 days ago
🚧 LA 405 full closure near Zeringue Rd Jan 2–Mar 10
LA 405 northbound and southbound in Ascension Parish will be fully closed for road construction:
- Where: From Zeringue Rd to 1,200 feet southeast of Zeringue Rd
- When: From Saturday, January 2, 2027 through Wednesday, March 10, 2027, until 5:00 AM
- Why: To build a new Heavy Haul Bridge crossing over LA 405 for the CF Industries Blue Point Facility
Detour route:
- Follow LA 405 → LA 69 → LA 1 → back to LA 405
Plan extra time if you normally use this stretch of LA 405, and use the detour. DOTD asks drivers to use caution in the work zone and watch for crews and equipment.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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