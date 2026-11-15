Arvada’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour + digital tips

Hands-on role making fresh food (no freezers or microwaves) and working stations like grill, cashier, and prep. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want free meals, tuition help, benefits, paid time off, and clear paths to move up—most managers started as crew.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.95–$22.90/hour

Work in the deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping shoppers with healthy choices. Comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, and a big benefits package if you qualify.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (plus tips)

Daytime-only serving job—no night shifts ever—covering breakfast, brunch, and lunch. You’ll learn their Five Steps of Service, work in a team-focused setting, and get access to meal discounts, health benefits (for eligible staff), PTO, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good spots in Arvada tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.