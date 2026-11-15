There are some handy free items available around Arvada today, especially for families with little ones. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Item: Colorful baby walker

Condition: Brightly colored with interactive features (no other condition details given)

Location: Sierra Vista, Arvada, CO

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

This baby walker has interactive features to help keep your little one busy and engaged. The bright colors make it fun for babies who are starting to move around with support.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Graco high chair tray

Color: White

Features: Built-in cup holder

Location: Sierra Vista, Arvada, CO

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

This white Graco high chair tray is a nice extra if you’ve lost or damaged your original tray, or want a spare. It includes a cup holder to help keep drinks in place.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Graco 4Ever car seat (pending pickup)

Model: 1906081

Manufacture date: March 2017

Brand: Graco Children’s Products, Inc.

Condition: Normal wear and tear from use; never been in an accident (per poster)

Current setup: In high back booster setting

Manual: User manual not available

Location: Scenic Heights, Arvada, CO

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

This Graco 4Ever car seat is currently set up as a high back booster. The poster notes it has normal wear and tear but has never been in an accident. The user manual is missing, so you may want to look up the model number online for instructions and to confirm safety and expiration details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Arvada tend to go quickly, especially baby gear, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.