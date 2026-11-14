Arvada’s tech scene is growing fast, with roles from hands-on hardware to high-level software and space tech. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Opus Inspection, Inc.

Opus Inspection, Inc. Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM Salary: Not listed

Work on emission testing gear that helps Colorado meet clean air rules. You’ll maintain and repair equipment (computers, printers, gas analyzers, OBD units, etc.), manage parts, and keep detailed records—great if you like hands-on tech work with a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Quindar

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000

Build cloud-native software that runs satellite missions—think “satellites as servers.” You’ll use Python, AWS (EC2, S3, RDS, EKS, etc.), Docker, Terraform, and Git in an Agile team, with a focus on scalable, secure backend systems and room to touch AI, DevSecOps, and architecture.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Arvada, CO (RMS EMC2 programs)

(RMS EMC2 programs) Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver area): $95,900 – $178,100

Support command-and-control software programs by managing software configuration tools, builds, releases, and change control. Ideal if you have 3+ years in software configuration management, strong attention to detail, and can qualify for a U.S. government security clearance.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or junior/senior versions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.