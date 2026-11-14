Arvada’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks hiring around town.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)

Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation) Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $29.15/hour

Lead one of the store’s busiest departments, help order and merchandise fresh produce, and guide a team. Comes with career growth, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits (eligibility rules apply), and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)

Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation) Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.95 – $22.90/hour

Great fit if you like fresh food and staying active. You’ll stock and rotate produce, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers with questions. Includes flexible schedules, 15% discount, 401(k) with match, and access to DailyPay.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)

Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation) Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.95 – $22.90/hour

Hands-on role in the meat and seafood department, learning product prep, safe food handling, and customer service. Offers on-the-job skills training, 15% discount, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay access.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Crew / entry-level (schedule-flexible)

Pay: $16.00 – $21.44/hour

Entry-level spot with flexible hours doing cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food service. 7-Eleven highlights training, promote-from-within growth, holiday premium pay, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), and tuition help.

Employer: Cato Fashions

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you already have 2+ years of retail management and love fashion. You’ll help run the store day to day: staffing, merchandising, sales, customer service, and loss prevention.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.