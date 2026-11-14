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🛒 Several Arvada Customer Service Jobs, Up to $29/hr
Arvada’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks hiring around town.
Assistant Produce Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)
- Location: Arvada, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50 – $29.15/hour
Lead one of the store’s busiest departments, help order and merchandise fresh produce, and guide a team. Comes with career growth, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits (eligibility rules apply), and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)
- Location: Arvada, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.95 – $22.90/hour
Great fit if you like fresh food and staying active. You’ll stock and rotate produce, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers with questions. Includes flexible schedules, 15% discount, 401(k) with match, and access to DailyPay.
Meat/Seafood Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation)
- Location: Arvada, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.95 – $22.90/hour
Hands-on role in the meat and seafood department, learning product prep, safe food handling, and customer service. Offers on-the-job skills training, 15% discount, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay access.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Arvada, CO
- Type: Crew / entry-level (schedule-flexible)
- Pay: $16.00 – $21.44/hour
Entry-level spot with flexible hours doing cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and some food service. 7-Eleven highlights training, promote-from-within growth, holiday premium pay, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), and tuition help.
Part Time Assistant Manager
- Employer: Cato Fashions
- Location: Arvada, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect if you already have 2+ years of retail management and love fashion. You’ll help run the store day to day: staffing, merchandising, sales, customer service, and loss prevention.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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