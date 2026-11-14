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Arvada
📢 Arvada recruiting for new City Attorney
13 days ago
📢 Arvada hiring next City Attorney
The City of Arvada is recruiting for its next City Attorney.
This position:
- Is appointed by and reports directly to the Arvada City Council
- Serves as the City’s chief legal officer
- Is a key member of the City’s executive Leadership Team
- Provides independent, objective, strategic legal advice to City Council
- Also advises the City Manager, departments, boards, commissions, and authorities
To learn more about the role and application details, check the City’s recruitment brochure for this position.
More Info: City Attorney Recruitment • Arvada, CO
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