📢 Arvada hiring next City Attorney

The City of Arvada is recruiting for its next City Attorney.

This position:

Is appointed by and reports directly to the Arvada City Council

Serves as the City’s chief legal officer

Is a key member of the City’s executive Leadership Team

Provides independent, objective, strategic legal advice to City Council

to City Council Also advises the City Manager, departments, boards, commissions, and authorities

To learn more about the role and application details, check the City’s recruitment brochure for this position.