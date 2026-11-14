There are some nice free items popping up around Arvada and nearby Golden this week. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home, garden, or winter closet.

Item: Urban Industrial metal twin loft bed, white finish

Condition: In good shape; fully disassembled with all pieces, nuts/bolts, and original instructions

Details: Photos are from Amazon listing since the bed is already taken apart. Great for saving floor space in a kid’s room or small bedroom.

Location: Apple Meadows, Golden, CO (near Hwy 93 & W. 58th Ave)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 5-shelf bookcase

Condition: Described as a “cheapo” unit but solid and in good condition

Details: Simple storage for books, games, or garage organizing.

Location: Apple Meadows, Golden, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Plaid Liquid snowboard jacket, size medium

Condition: Very warm; some wear on the inside mesh pocket

Details: Multiple pockets and zip closure. Great for winter sports or cold-weather wear. First response gets it; if first person is a no-show, it goes to the next in line. DM the poster for the exact address.

Location: Woodrun, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden storage cabinet with two doors

Condition: Noted as spacious and suitable for home or garage

Dimensions: 7.5" x 24" x 24"

Details: Handy for tools, cleaning supplies, or pantry overflow.

Location: Lake Crest Cape, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Landscape rock, about 1 cubic yard

Condition: Has a lot of dirt mixed in; may be cleaned and reused or used as fill

Details: Already nicely piled for quick removal. You’ll need a truck or trailer and tools to load.

Location: Hills at Standley Lake, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Freshly divided iris rhizomes

Condition: Fresh divisions, ready to plant

Details: Poster is unsure of exact colors, but says most likely pink and purple. Great for filling out flower beds. (Wheelbarrow not included.)

Location: Scenic Heights, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Beige sofa

Condition: Comfortable and in good condition; being given away because the owner bought a bigger couch

Dimensions: 97" x 32"

Details: Neutral color that should fit many living rooms. You’ll need help and a vehicle to move it.

Location: Campbell Elementary area, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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These free deals tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.