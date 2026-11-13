On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., the Belmar Library will host author Danielle Sharkan in the Children's Area, followed by a musical presentation of Sharing Shalom by the Colorado Hebrew Chorale and a Q&A with the author. More information: https://tinyurl.com/3r6pxt9f

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jefferson County Public Library