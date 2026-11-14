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Arvada
📢 Arvada recruiting next City Attorney – apply by Dec. 10, 2026
12 days ago
📢 Arvada hiring next City Attorney – apply by Dec. 10, 2026
The City of Arvada is recruiting for its next City Attorney, the City’s chief legal officer. This role is appointed by and reports directly to the Arvada City Council and serves as a key member of the executive leadership team.
The City Attorney:
- Gives independent, strategic legal advice to City Council
- Advises the City Manager, departments, boards, commissions, and authorities
- Helps anticipate legal issues and guide policy decisions
- Leads work to keep the City Code up to date with current laws and ordinances
How to apply:
- Complete an application by Thursday, December 10, 2026
- Include a resume and cover letter
Planned timeline:
- Initial screening interviews: January 11, 2027 (tentative)
- City Council interviews: week of January 26, 2027 (tentative)
A brochure with more details is available for those who want to learn more about the role.
More Info: City Attorney Recruitment | Arvada, CO
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