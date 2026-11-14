📢 Arvada hiring next City Attorney – apply by Dec. 10, 2026

The City of Arvada is recruiting for its next City Attorney, the City’s chief legal officer. This role is appointed by and reports directly to the Arvada City Council and serves as a key member of the executive leadership team.

The City Attorney:

Gives independent, strategic legal advice to City Council

Advises the City Manager, departments, boards, commissions, and authorities

Helps anticipate legal issues and guide policy decisions

Leads work to keep the City Code up to date with current laws and ordinances

How to apply:

Complete an application by Thursday, December 10, 2026

Include a resume and cover letter

Planned timeline:

Initial screening interviews: January 11, 2027 (tentative)

City Council interviews: week of January 26, 2027 (tentative)

A brochure with more details is available for those who want to learn more about the role.