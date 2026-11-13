Arvada’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots here are hiring people who like fast-paced, friendly work. These three roles all offer solid perks and a chance to grow.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels Location: 5545 Wadsworth Byp Unit B, Arvada, CO 80002

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.57 – $21.86/hour + tips

Hours: Stores close at 2–3 PM (no evenings or nights)

Help run the shop, open/close the store, and lead the team to give guests a great breakfast experience. This role comes with flexible scheduling, PTO after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and access to free therapy and coaching programs, plus a clear path to move up to General Manager.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Wow)**

Domino’s (Team Wow)** Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay with period-based bonus plan (exact rate not listed)

Lead shifts at a busy pizza store, handling staffing, inventory, cash control, and customer service while keeping the team motivated. This job offers 40+ hours, bonus potential, PTO, health/vision/dental insurance, mental health support, gym discounts, and a clear path from assistant manager to franchise owner.

Employer: Morning Story Restaurant

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Hours: Open only breakfast–lunch, no night shifts ever

Greet guests, manage the waitlist, and keep the front of house running smoothly at an upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot. This role is great if you’re an early riser and comes with 401(k), health/vision/dental, PTO, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.