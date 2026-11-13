Arvada has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from high-level strategy to fun, flexible part-time work. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies (Sundyne)

Honeywell Technologies (Sundyne) Location: Arvada, CO (or Houston, TX)

(or Houston, TX) Salary: $128,000 – $159,000/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid after first 90 days on-site

Work with a global engineering leader, helping customers in refining, chemical, hydrogen, and carbon capture industries get more value from their pumps and compressors. This role blends technical know‑how, customer visits, and value-based selling, with 15–25% travel and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Swinerton

Location: Arvada, CO

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead sales and marketing programs for Swinerton’s Advanced Technology Division, setting sales goals, managing key client relationships, and guiding business development strategy. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in the A/E/C industry, a marketing or business degree, and want to own strategy while working across multiple projects.

Employer: Morning Story Restaurant

Location: Arvada, CO (in person)

(in person) Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Type: Part-time, 15–25 hours/week

Perfect if you want flexible, fun work: wear an egg costume, hold a promo sign, and help bring in breakfast guests. No experience needed—just a reliable, upbeat attitude and comfort working outdoors with breaks and a flexible schedule.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.