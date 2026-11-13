Arvada’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both dental pros and advanced practice providers. Here are a few local roles worth a look right now.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide preventive care like cleanings, scaling, root planing, and polishing while partnering closely with dentists on treatment plans. You’ll also educate patients on oral hygiene and nutrition. Requires a dental hygiene degree/certificate, current CO hygiene license, and CPR/BLS.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Listed as Internship / Locum Tenens

Listed as Salary: From $70.00 to $90.00 per hour (all-inclusive range)

Outpatient family practice clinic seeing all ages (2+ through geriatrics), with a mix of episodic and chronic care plus women’s health. Mon/Wed/Fri 7:30–4:30, Tue/Thu 8:30–5:30, about 13+ patients/day, and they cover housing, travel, licensing, malpractice, and offer a benefits package; 2+ years’ experience and hospital privileges required.

Employer: Mairs Family Dentistry

Location: Arvada, CO 80004 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $31.00 per hour

Busy general dentistry office looking for a 1+ year experienced assistant who’s strong in chairside support, digital X-rays, intraoral scanning, sterilization, and patient education. Offers health insurance, 401(k), PTO, dental benefits, employee discount, and a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.