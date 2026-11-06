👔 Arvada Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Paths to Lead

Arvada’s leadership job market is busy right now, from hands-on field roles to high-level tech and operations. If you’re ready to step up, these management openings offer clear paths to grow.

Employer: Redline Heating and Cooling (via The Contractor Consultants)

Location: Arvada, CO

Salary: $85,000–$110,000 + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead residential and light commercial HVAC new construction projects across the Denver metro area, from contract award to final sign-off. This role comes with a company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and a clear path into senior project and operations leadership.

Employer: Quindar

Location: Arvada, CO

Salary: $210,000–$250,000

Type: Full-time

Executive role at a space-tech software company, owning business operations, strategy, facilities, and G&A as they scale across commercial and government markets. You’ll shape company OKRs, lead AI-enabled operations, support fundraising, and enjoy unlimited PTO (with required time off), 100% employee health coverage, 4% 401(k) match, and quarterly 4-day offsites.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Arvada, CO

Salary: $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Entry-level management track with a 12–18 month path to Branch Manager, covering sales, operations, customer service, and fleet management. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, parental leave, tuition help, and lots of travel and lifestyle discounts.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.