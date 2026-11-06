🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arvada Right Now

Arvada neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from car supplies to furniture and even puppies looking for homes.

Item: Unopened 5-gallon Shell Rotella SAE 15W-40 motor oil and Diesel Kleen + Cetane Boost additive (about 2/3 full)

Details:

For diesel engines

Owner no longer has a diesel truck

Sitting at the end of the driveway by the fence post

Location: Near Campbell Elementary, around 6345 Iris Way, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Six American Bully/Pitty puppies looking for homes

Details:

Age: about 8 weeks old

about Health: completely dewormed (per poster)

(per poster) Count: 4 males, 2 females

Ready to be loved and go to new homes

Poster asks you to message if interested

Location: Clarabelle on Grandview, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four free chairs, a working dishwasher, and various free items in boxes

Details:

Chairs: set of 4 (style not specified)

set of (style not specified) Dishwasher: listed as working

listed as Extra miscellaneous items in boxes also free

Location: Maplewood/Maple Leaf area, Arvada, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Arvada tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.