Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Arvada

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arvada Right Now

8 days ago

Arvada neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from car supplies to furniture and even puppies looking for homes.

Shell Rotella Motor Oil and Diesel Kleen Additive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYJRK_1GoMoYEQ00

Item: Unopened 5-gallon Shell Rotella SAE 15W-40 motor oil and Diesel Kleen + Cetane Boost additive (about 2/3 full)

Details:

  • For diesel engines
  • Owner no longer has a diesel truck
  • Sitting at the end of the driveway by the fence post

Location: Near Campbell Elementary, around 6345 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

American BULLY/Pitty Puppies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDiiC_1GoMoYEQ00

Item: Six American Bully/Pitty puppies looking for homes

Details:

  • Age: about 8 weeks old
  • Health: completely dewormed (per poster)
  • Count: 4 males, 2 females
  • Ready to be loved and go to new homes
  • Poster asks you to message if interested

Location: Clarabelle on Grandview, Arvada, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Chairs and Dishwasher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c93WV_1GoMoYEQ00

Item: Four free chairs, a working dishwasher, and various free items in boxes

Details:

  • Chairs: set of 4 (style not specified)
  • Dishwasher: listed as working
  • Extra miscellaneous items in boxes also free

Location: Maplewood/Maple Leaf area, Arvada, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Arvada tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments