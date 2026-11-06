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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arvada Right Now
Arvada neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from car supplies to furniture and even puppies looking for homes.
Shell Rotella Motor Oil and Diesel Kleen Additive
Item: Unopened 5-gallon Shell Rotella SAE 15W-40 motor oil and Diesel Kleen + Cetane Boost additive (about 2/3 full)
Details:
- For diesel engines
- Owner no longer has a diesel truck
- Sitting at the end of the driveway by the fence post
Location: Near Campbell Elementary, around 6345 Iris Way, Arvada, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
American BULLY/Pitty Puppies
Item: Six American Bully/Pitty puppies looking for homes
Details:
- Age: about 8 weeks old
- Health: completely dewormed (per poster)
- Count: 4 males, 2 females
- Ready to be loved and go to new homes
- Poster asks you to message if interested
Location: Clarabelle on Grandview, Arvada, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Chairs and Dishwasher
Item: Four free chairs, a working dishwasher, and various free items in boxes
Details:
- Chairs: set of 4 (style not specified)
- Dishwasher: listed as working
- Extra miscellaneous items in boxes also free
Location: Maplewood/Maple Leaf area, Arvada, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Arvada tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.