🏭 Arvada, CO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Arvada’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level engineers to seasoned supervisors. If you like hands-on work and clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crusoe

Crusoe Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29–$33/hour + bonus + RSUs

Inspect mechanical parts, subassemblies, and big modular builds to keep quality high for an AI-focused infrastructure company. Great fit if you have 5+ years in metal fabrication or quality inspection, like detailed work, and want strong benefits (PTO, health, 401(k) match, stock units, and more).

Employer: Brenntag

Location: Arvada, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one or more departments in a busy plant, set production priorities, and drive safety and quality. Good for someone with 3–5 years of supervisory experience (ideally in distribution or chemicals) who enjoys coaching a team, improving processes, and working with both staff and customers.

Employer: Moog Inc.

Location: Arvada, CO (onsite, 9/80 schedule)

(onsite, 9/80 schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000/year

Support spacecraft assembly and integration for Moog’s Space Vehicles team, creating work instructions, improving manufacturability, and backing the production floor. Ideal for an early-career engineer with a bachelor’s degree and some hands-on project or internship experience who wants every other Friday off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers room to grow and learn on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.