🏥 Arvada Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings This Week

Arvada’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and out in the community. Here are a couple of solid roles if you want to stay local and help patients close to home.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Arvada, CO (home health, adult & geriatric patients)

(home health, adult & geriatric patients) Type: Per diem / PRN (listed as OTHER)

Per diem / PRN (listed as OTHER) Pay: $60–$70 per point, based on qualifications, negotiable

Work one-on-one with adult and senior patients in their homes as part of a multi-disciplinary care team. You’ll do evaluations, create treatment plans, and provide therapy for speech, language, communication, and swallowing issues, with at least 1 year of SLP experience required (home health experience not required). Benefits include PTO, health, dental, vision, plus training, scholarships, and clear career paths.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: UCHealth

Location: UCHealth Arvada West Urgent Care, Arvada, CO

Type: PRN / per diem (0.00 hours per pay period)

PRN / per diem (0.00 hours per pay period) Shift: Days , onsite only

, onsite only Pay: $21.49 – $27.94 per hour, based on experience

Support a busy urgent care by helping with patient flow, prepping patients, assisting providers, and doing tasks like venipuncture, Foley insertion, and splinting. Requires HS diploma or GED, BLS, and one of: CMA, RMA, EMT/EMT-I/Paramedic, military medic, or LPN. UCHealth offers strong benefits, including medical/dental/vision, PTO, retirement plans, tuition support, and performance bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Arvada tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.