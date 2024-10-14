Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ARTnews

    Collector’s Diary: Pamela J. Joyner Reflects on a Week of Firsts at the 2024 Venice Biennale

    By Pamela J. Joyner,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    After Two Years, Christine Macel Is No Longer Director of Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs
    ARTnews2 days ago
    Pop Artist Tom Wesselmann Is Everywhere in Paris During Art Basel
    ARTnews3 hours ago
    Sharjah Biennial Announces Artists for 2025 Edition, Will Feature Works by Arthur Jafa, Lorna Simpson and More
    ARTnews14 days ago
    Man Agrees to Guilty Plea for Trafficking Stolen Andy Warhol Print of Vladimir Lenin Worth $175,000
    ARTnews13 days ago
    Judge Makes Ownership Call on Basquiat Fought Over by Art Lender and Collectors Who Were All Duped by Inigo Philbrick
    ARTnews11 days ago
    A Thrilling 14-Hour Film About Documenta 14 Is a Radical Act of Transparency
    ARTnews15 days ago
    France and Madagascar Form Committee to Review Repatriation of Colonial-Era Remains
    ARTnews12 days ago
    A Historic Exhibition of Lithuanian Art at the Centre Pompidou Unveils Undiscovered Modernist Gems
    ARTnews13 days ago
    Sotheby’s Financial Woes Giving People the Jitters, Italy’s New Culture Minister Goes Back to Uni to Complete Degree: Morning Links for October 2, 2024
    ARTnews14 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Marina Abramovic Says Chinese Government Continually Rejected Her Shows ‘Because of Nudity’
    ARTnews7 days ago
    Art In Embassies Partners with Smithsonian Museum of American Art for Long-Term Loan of Gene Davis Paintings
    ARTnews9 hours ago
    David Zwirner Adds ‘Quintessentially European’ Painter Victor Man to Its Roster
    ARTnews14 days ago
    Longtime Art Authentication Nonprofit IFAR to Shut Down After 55 Years
    ARTnews19 days ago
    Goshka Macuga Installation Stars in Miu Miu Runway Show in Paris
    ARTnews15 days ago
    Eric Adams Aide Under Investigation Reportedly Sought Brooklyn Museum Show on Sun Yat-Sen
    ARTnews12 days ago
    Art Historian Attributes Painting of Virgin Mary in France to Botticelli
    ARTnews16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    A Family Feud and a Locked-Away Klimt Masterpiece in Brussels Cause Friction, Research Suggests Looking at Real Art is Good for Our Brains: Morning Links for October 3, 2024
    ARTnews13 days ago
    2,800-Year-Old Burial Mound Found in Siberia Mimics Graves of Eurasian Steppe Peoples
    ARTnews8 days ago
    Centre Pompidou, With Help of Chanel, Adds 15 Works of Contemporary Chinese Art to Collection
    ARTnews3 hours ago
    With Frieze London, the Fair Organizing Giant Introduces a Regional Approach to VIP Care
    ARTnews9 days ago
    The Met’s Sienese Art Blockbuster Is One of the Year’s Best Shows
    ARTnews5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    For More than Half a Century, Collector Joan Agajanian Quinn Has Been the Heart of LA’s Art Community
    ARTnews6 days ago
    Inside the Met’s Renovated Michael C. Rockefeller Wing, Which Is Set to Open May 2025
    ARTnews5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Centre Pompidou Revives Plans for Jersey City Museum Nixed by Local Politicians
    ARTnews16 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    ICA Miami Buys Former de la Cruz Collection Building for $25 M.
    ARTnews1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy