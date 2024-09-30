Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ARTnews

    More than 60 Years Later, Alvin Ailey’s ‘Revelations’ Gets a Resurrection at the Whitney Museum

    By Steven Vargas,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Paulina Pobocha Joins AIC as Chair and Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art
    ARTnews13 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Archaeologists Solve Mystery Behind Black Tombstone Found in Jamestown Carrying an English Knight
    ARTnews8 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Channatip Chanvipava Seeks to Uncover a “Universal Truth” in New Exhibition “Wizards of Omaha”
    ARTnews14 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    School is Back in Session for the Art World, for Better or Worse
    ARTnews12 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    French Heritage Sites Had ‘Pre-Covid’ Level of Visitors With 46.8 M. in 2023: Report
    ARTnews12 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Longtime Art Authentication Nonprofit IFAR to Shut Down After 55 Years
    ARTnews5 days ago
    Centre Pompidou Revives Plans for Jersey City Museum Nixed by Local Politicians
    ARTnews2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Met Will Hold Artifacts Recently Returned to Yemen as Part of Ongoing Loan Agreement
    ARTnews6 days ago
    Tehran Museum Loses 30 Paintings it Loaned Out, Identity of Mysterious Man Buried Under Notre-Dame Revealed, and More: Morning Links for September 18, 2024
    ARTnews14 days ago
    Thalie Foundation in Brussels to Close after Ten Years
    ARTnews2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    LACMA Ends South Los Angeles Project to ‘De-center’ the Museum Over High Costs
    ARTnews14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Philadelphia’s University of the Arts Files for Bankruptcy, New York’s Deli Gallery Shutters, and More; Morning Links for September 17, 2024
    ARTnews15 days ago
    Sharjah Biennial Announces Artists for 2025 Edition, Will Feature Works by Arthur Jafa, Lorna Simpson and More
    ARTnews16 hours ago
    Painting Found in Capri Basement Is an Authentic Picasso, Experts Say
    ARTnews12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy