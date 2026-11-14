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Artesia
⚠️ New Artesia rules for golf carts & off‑road vehicles Jan 1
2 days ago
⚠️ New rules for golf carts & off‑road vehicles in Artesia
City Council has approved new ordinances for golf carts and recreational off‑road vehicles on city streets, effective January 1, 2027.
Key points:
- All golf carts and off‑road vehicles must be inspected and approved by the Artesia Police Department.
- Off‑road vehicles must have: steering wheel, non‑straddle seating (no ATVs), headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, horn, mirror, muffler, seatbelts, and a windshield if the driver isn’t wearing approved goggles.
- Golf cart drivers must be 16+ with a full driver’s license (no learner’s permits). Carts need brake lights, rear/side mirror, seatbelts for every seat, and an amber flashing light on top visible from 500 feet. If used 30 minutes before sunrise or after sunset, they also need headlights or light bar, taillights, and turn signals.
- Passengers have no minimum age, but must use proper seating/restraints for their age and size (car seats if they’d need one in a car).
- Not allowed on state highways (including First St and Main St) except to cross.
- Not allowed in or around school properties during school hours for pickup/drop‑off.
- Golf carts are not allowed on 13th Street at all.
Council also:
- Accepted a grant so police can keep using a crime‑solving web program.
- Approved interior repainting at the senior center while parking lot work continues.
Next council meeting: November 24 at City Hall.
More Info: City Council Meeting 11/10/2026 Recap • Artesia, N...
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