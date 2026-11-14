⚠️ New rules for golf carts & off‑road vehicles in Artesia City Council has approved new ordinances for golf carts and recreational off‑road vehicles on city streets, effective January 1, 2027. Key points: All golf carts and off‑road vehicles must be inspected and approved by the Artesia Police Department .

. Off‑road vehicles must have: steering wheel , non‑straddle seating (no ATVs), headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, horn, mirror, muffler, seatbelts , and a windshield if the driver isn’t wearing approved goggles.

, (no ATVs), , and a if the driver isn’t wearing approved goggles. Golf cart drivers must be 16+ with a full driver’s license (no learner’s permits). Carts need brake lights, rear/side mirror, seatbelts for every seat , and an amber flashing light on top visible from 500 feet . If used 30 minutes before sunrise or after sunset , they also need headlights or light bar, taillights, and turn signals .

(no learner’s permits). Carts need , and an . If used , they also need . Passengers have no minimum age , but must use proper seating/restraints for their age and size (car seats if they’d need one in a car).

, but must use proper seating/restraints for their age and size (car seats if they’d need one in a car). Not allowed on state highways (including First St and Main St ) except to cross .

(including and ) except to . Not allowed in or around school properties during school hours for pickup/drop‑off.

for pickup/drop‑off. Golf carts are not allowed on 13th Street at all. Council also: Accepted a grant so police can keep using a crime‑solving web program.

so police can keep using a crime‑solving web program. Approved interior repainting at the senior center while parking lot work continues. Next council meeting: November 24 at City Hall.

More Info: City Council Meeting 11/10/2026 Recap • Artesia, N...