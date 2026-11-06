🏥 Artesia, NM Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings for Nurses & Physicians

Healthcare hiring in Artesia, NM is steady right now, with options from hospital work to primary care and VA leadership. If you’re in nursing or medicine and want stability plus good schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Proactive MD

Proactive MD Location: Artesia, NM (1107 East Main St, 88210)

(1107 East Main St, 88210) Type: Full-time (30 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Weekday-only primary care role with a sign-on bonus, no weekends, and Fridays off. You’ll see smaller patient panels, spend about 30 minutes per visit, and avoid RVU and quota pressure while working with a supportive care team.

Employer: Artesia General Hospital

Location: Artesia, NM

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role providing direct patient care, giving meds, updating care plans, and documenting status. Great if you want flexible hours and already hold a New Mexico LPN license and BLS.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – New Mexico VA Health Care System

Location: Artesia, NM (Rural Health Primary Care Section Chief)

(Rural Health Primary Care Section Chief) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay; recruitment/relocation incentive (sign-on bonus) authorized

Leadership role overseeing seven CBOCs and a Primary Care PACT team, with a strong focus on evidence-based care and telehealth. Comes with the full VA total rewards package: federal retirement, generous paid time off, insurance, and malpractice coverage.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.