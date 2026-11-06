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🏥 Artesia, NM Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings for Nurses & Physicians
Healthcare hiring in Artesia, NM is steady right now, with options from hospital work to primary care and VA leadership. If you’re in nursing or medicine and want stability plus good schedules, these are worth a look.
Family Nurse Practitioner with Sign On Bonus
- Employer: Proactive MD
- Location: Artesia, NM (1107 East Main St, 88210)
- Type: Full-time (30 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Weekday-only primary care role with a sign-on bonus, no weekends, and Fridays off. You’ll see smaller patient panels, spend about 30 minutes per visit, and avoid RVU and quota pressure while working with a supportive care team.
LPN / PRN
- Employer: Artesia General Hospital
- Location: Artesia, NM
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bedside role providing direct patient care, giving meds, updating care plans, and documenting status. Great if you want flexible hours and already hold a New Mexico LPN license and BLS.
Physician (Patient Aligned Care Team)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – New Mexico VA Health Care System
- Location: Artesia, NM (Rural Health Primary Care Section Chief)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive VA physician pay; recruitment/relocation incentive (sign-on bonus) authorized
Leadership role overseeing seven CBOCs and a Primary Care PACT team, with a strong focus on evidence-based care and telehealth. Comes with the full VA total rewards package: federal retirement, generous paid time off, insurance, and malpractice coverage.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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